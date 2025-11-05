November 5, 2025 4:00 PM 1 min read

Here's How Much $100 Invested In Barrick Mining 10 Years Ago Would Be Worth Today

Barrick Mining (NYSE:B) has outperformed the market over the past 10 years by 3.82% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 16.36%. Currently, Barrick Mining has a market capitalization of $56.45 billion.

Buying $100 In B: If an investor had bought $100 of B stock 10 years ago, it would be worth $445.04 today based on a price of $32.76 for B at the time of writing.

Barrick Mining's Performance Over Last 10 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

