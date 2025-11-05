November 5, 2025 11:45 AM 1 min read

Here's How Much You Would Have Made Owning IBM Stock In The Last 5 Years

by Benzinga Insights Benzinga Staff Writer
IBM (NYSE:IBM) has outperformed the market over the past 5 years by 7.92% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 21.81%. Currently, IBM has a market capitalization of $282.30 billion.

Buying $1000 In IBM: If an investor had bought $1000 of IBM stock 5 years ago, it would be worth $2,736.84 today based on a price of $302.01 for IBM at the time of writing.

IBM's Performance Over Last 5 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

