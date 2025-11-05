Here's How Much You Would Have Made Owning Grand Canyon Education Stock In The Last 10 Years

Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE) has outperformed the market over the past 10 years by 3.95% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 16.45%. Currently, Grand Canyon Education has a market capitalization of $5.19 billion.

Buying $100 In LOPE: If an investor had bought $100 of LOPE stock 10 years ago, it would be worth $457.88 today based on a price of $184.86 for LOPE at the time of writing.

Grand Canyon Education's Performance Over Last 10 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

