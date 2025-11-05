$100 Invested In PTC 5 Years Ago Would Be Worth This Much Today

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC) has outperformed the market over the past 5 years by 1.23% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 15.07%. Currently, PTC has a market capitalization of $22.87 billion.

Buying $100 In PTC: If an investor had bought $100 of PTC stock 5 years ago, it would be worth $204.60 today based on a price of $190.09 for PTC at the time of writing.

PTC's Performance Over Last 5 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

