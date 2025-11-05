JANSEN HARRY KRAEMER JR Of Option Care Health Shows Optimism, Buys $987K In Stock

It was revealed in a recent SEC filing that JANSEN HARRY KRAEMER JR, Board Member at Option Care Health (NASDAQ:OPCH) made a noteworthy insider purchase on November 4,.

What Happened: JR demonstrated confidence in Option Care Health by purchasing 38,000 shares, as reported in a Form 4 filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on Tuesday. The total value of the transaction is $987,392.

As of Wednesday morning, Option Care Health shares are up by 2.26%, currently priced at $27.64.

All You Need to Know About Option Care Health

Option Care Health Inc is the provider of home and alternate-site infusion services. It provides treatment for bleeding disorders, neurological disorders, heart failure, anti-infectives, and chronic inflammatory disorders among others.

Breaking Down Option Care Health's Financial Performance

Positive Revenue Trend: Examining Option Care Health's financials over 3 months reveals a positive narrative. The company achieved a noteworthy revenue growth rate of 12.24% as of 30 September, 2025, showcasing a substantial increase in top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company trails behind with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Health Care sector.

Profitability Metrics:

Gross Margin: The company shows a low gross margin of 19.02% , suggesting potential challenges in cost control and profitability compared to its peers.

Earnings per Share (EPS): With an EPS below industry norms, Option Care Health exhibits below-average bottom-line performance with a current EPS of 0.32.

Debt Management: The company faces challenges in debt management with a debt-to-equity ratio higher than the industry average. With a ratio of 0.94, caution is advised due to increased financial risk.

Analyzing Market Valuation:

Price to Earnings (P/E) Ratio: The P/E ratio of 21.45 is lower than the industry average, implying a discounted valuation for Option Care Health's stock.

Price to Sales (P/S) Ratio: With a P/S ratio of 0.81 below industry standards, the stock shows potential undervaluation, making it an appealing investment option for those focusing on sales performance.

EV/EBITDA Analysis (Enterprise Value to its Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation & Amortization): With a lower-than-industry-average EV/EBITDA ratio of 13.05, Option Care Health presents a potential value opportunity, as investors are paying less for each unit of EBITDA.

Market Capitalization Analysis: Below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization reflects a smaller scale relative to peers. This could be attributed to factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Now trade stocks online commission free with Charles Schwab, a trusted and complete investment firm.

The Relevance of Insider Transactions

Insider transactions should be considered alongside other factors when making investment decisions, as they can offer important insights.

In the context of legal matters, the term "insider" refers to any officer, director, or beneficial owner holding more than ten percent of a company's equity securities, as outlined by Section 12 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. This includes executives in the c-suite and significant hedge funds. Such insiders are obligated to report their transactions through a Form 4 filing, which must be completed within two business days of the transaction.

Pointing towards optimism, a company insider's new purchase signals their positive anticipation for the stock to rise.

Despite insider sells not always signaling a bearish sentiment, they can be driven by various factors.

Transaction Codes To Focus On

Investors prefer focusing on transactions that take place in the open market, indicated in Table I of the Form 4 filing. A P in Box 3 indicates a purchase, while S indicates a sale. Transaction code C indicates the conversion of an option, and transaction code A indicates grant, award or other acquisition of securities from the company.

Check Out The Full List Of Option Care Health's Insider Trades.

Insider Buying Alert: Profit from C-Suite Moves

Benzinga Edge reveals every insider trade in real-time. Don't miss the next big stock move driven by insider confidence. Unlock this ultimate sentiment indicator now. Click here for access.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.