Insider Move: Dylan Lissette Invests $335K In Utz Brands Stock

It was revealed in a recent SEC filing that Dylan Lissette, Director at Utz Brands (NYSE:UTZ) made a noteworthy insider purchase on November 4,.

What Happened: A Form 4 filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on Tuesday unveiled that Lissette made a notable purchase of 31,750 shares of Utz Brands, valuing at $335,915.

Utz Brands's shares are actively trading at $10.74, experiencing a up of 6.23% during Wednesday's morning session.

Get to Know Utz Brands Better

Utz Brands Inc is a manufacturer of branded salty snacks. It produces a broad offering of salty snacks, including potato chips, tortilla chips, pretzels, cheese snacks, pork skins, pub/party mixes, and other snacks. Its iconic portfolio of authentic, craft, and better-for-you (BFY) brands, which includes Utz, Zapp's, On The Border, Golden Flake, and Boulder Canyon, among others, enjoys household penetration in the United States, where its products can be found in approximately half of U.S. household. The company operates in eight manufacturing facilities with a broad range of capabilities, and its products are distributed nationally to grocery, mass, club, convenience, drug, e-commerce and other retailers through direct shipments, distributors, and approximately 2,500 DSD routes.

Utz Brands's Economic Impact: An Analysis

Revenue Growth: Utz Brands displayed positive results in 3 months. As of 30 September, 2025, the company achieved a solid revenue growth rate of approximately 3.37%. This indicates a notable increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the revenue growth lags behind its industry peers. The company achieved a growth rate lower than the average among peers in Consumer Staples sector.

Navigating Financial Profits:

Gross Margin: The company sets a benchmark with a high gross margin of 33.59% , reflecting superior cost management and profitability compared to its peers.

Earnings per Share (EPS): Utz Brands's EPS reflects a decline, falling below the industry average with a current EPS of -0.17.

Debt Management: Utz Brands's debt-to-equity ratio surpasses industry norms, standing at 1.43. This suggests the company carries a substantial amount of debt, posing potential financial challenges.

Insights into Valuation Metrics:

Price to Earnings (P/E) Ratio: Utz Brands's stock is currently priced at a premium level, as reflected in the higher-than-average P/E ratio of 168.5 .

Price to Sales (P/S) Ratio: With a lower-than-average P/S ratio of 0.62 , the stock presents an attractive valuation, potentially signaling a buying opportunity for investors interested in sales performance.

EV/EBITDA Analysis (Enterprise Value to its Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation & Amortization): With an EV/EBITDA ratio of 13.39, the company's market valuation exceeds industry averages.

Market Capitalization: Indicating a reduced size compared to industry averages, the company's market capitalization poses unique challenges.

The Impact of Insider Transactions on Investments

Insider transactions shouldn't be used primarily to make an investing decision, however, they can be an important factor for an investor to consider.

Considering the legal perspective, an "insider" is defined as any officer, director, or beneficial owner holding more than ten percent of a company's equity securities, according to Section 12 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. This includes executives in the c-suite and major hedge funds. These insiders are mandated to disclose their transactions through a Form 4 filing, to be submitted within two business days of the transaction.

Pointing towards optimism, a company insider's new purchase signals their positive anticipation for the stock to rise.

Nevertheless, insider sells may not necessarily indicate a bearish view and can be influenced by various factors.

Essential Transaction Codes Unveiled

When dissecting transactions, the focal point for investors is often those occurring in the open market, meticulously detailed in Table I of the Form 4 filing. A P in Box 3 denotes a purchase, while S signifies a sale. Transaction code C indicates the conversion of an option, and transaction code A denotes a grant, award, or other acquisition of securities from the company.

Check Out The Full List Of Utz Brands's Insider Trades.

