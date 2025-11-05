Brandon Hofmeister Executes Sell Order: Offloads $289K In CMS Energy Stock

On November 4, a recent SEC filing unveiled that Brandon Hofmeister, Senior Vice President at CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS) made an insider sell.

What Happened: A Form 4 filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on Tuesday outlined that Hofmeister executed a sale of 4,000 shares of CMS Energy with a total value of $289,882.

Tracking the Wednesday's morning session, CMS Energy shares are trading at $72.6, showing a down of 0.47%.

Delving into CMS Energy's Background

CMS Energy is an energy holding company with three principal businesses. Its regulated utility, Consumers Energy, provides regulated natural gas service to 1.8 million customers and electric service to 1.9 million customers in Michigan. NorthStar Clean Energy, formerly CMS Enterprises, is engaged in wholesale power generation, including contracted renewable energy. CMS sold EnerBank in October 2021.

CMS Energy's Economic Impact: An Analysis

Revenue Growth: CMS Energy's revenue growth over a period of 3 months has been noteworthy. As of 30 September, 2025, the company achieved a revenue growth rate of approximately 15.95%. This indicates a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the company achieved a growth rate higher than the average among peers in Utilities sector.

Key Profitability Indicators:

Gross Margin: The company shows a low gross margin of 43.34% , suggesting potential challenges in cost control and profitability compared to its peers.

Earnings per Share (EPS): The company excels with an EPS that surpasses the industry average. With a current EPS of 0.92, CMS Energy showcases strong earnings per share.

Debt Management: CMS Energy's debt-to-equity ratio stands notably higher than the industry average, reaching 2.09. This indicates a heavier reliance on borrowed funds, raising concerns about financial leverage.

Analyzing Market Valuation:

Price to Earnings (P/E) Ratio: With a lower-than-average P/E ratio of 21.02 , the stock indicates an attractive valuation, potentially presenting a buying opportunity.

Price to Sales (P/S) Ratio: A higher-than-average P/S ratio of 2.63 suggests overvaluation in the eyes of investors, considering sales performance.

EV/EBITDA Analysis (Enterprise Value to its Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation & Amortization): A high EV/EBITDA ratio of 12.1 positions the company as being more valued compared to industry benchmarks.

Market Capitalization: Indicating a reduced size compared to industry averages, the company's market capitalization poses unique challenges.

The Importance of Insider Transactions

Insider transactions shouldn't be used primarily to make an investing decision, however an insider transaction can be an important factor in the investing decision.

In the context of legal matters, the term "insider" refers to any officer, director, or beneficial owner holding more than ten percent of a company's equity securities, as outlined by Section 12 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. This includes executives in the c-suite and significant hedge funds. Such insiders are obligated to report their transactions through a Form 4 filing, which must be completed within two business days of the transaction.

Pointing towards optimism, a company insider's new purchase signals their positive anticipation for the stock to rise.

Despite insider sells not always signaling a bearish sentiment, they can be driven by various factors.

Essential Transaction Codes Unveiled

Investors prefer focusing on transactions that take place in the open market, indicated in Table I of the Form 4 filing. A P in Box 3 indicates a purchase, while S indicates a sale. Transaction code C indicates the conversion of an option, and transaction code A indicates grant, award or other acquisition of securities from the company.

