Bullish Move: Series R of UM Partners LLC Shows Confidence, Acquires $157K In Utz Brands Stock

It was revealed in a recent SEC filing that Series R of UM Partners LLC, 10% Owner at Utz Brands (NYSE:UTZ) made a noteworthy insider purchase on November 4,.

What Happened: LLC's recent purchase of 15,000 shares of Utz Brands, disclosed in a Form 4 filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on Tuesday, reflects confidence in the company's potential. The total transaction value is $157,200.

The latest update on Wednesday morning shows Utz Brands shares up by 6.33%, trading at $10.75.

Delving into Utz Brands's Background

Utz Brands Inc is a manufacturer of branded salty snacks. It produces a broad offering of salty snacks, including potato chips, tortilla chips, pretzels, cheese snacks, pork skins, pub/party mixes, and other snacks. Its iconic portfolio of authentic, craft, and better-for-you (BFY) brands, which includes Utz, Zapp's, On The Border, Golden Flake, and Boulder Canyon, among others, enjoys household penetration in the United States, where its products can be found in approximately half of U.S. household. The company operates in eight manufacturing facilities with a broad range of capabilities, and its products are distributed nationally to grocery, mass, club, convenience, drug, e-commerce and other retailers through direct shipments, distributors, and approximately 2,500 DSD routes.

Financial Milestones: Utz Brands's Journey

Positive Revenue Trend: Examining Utz Brands's financials over 3 months reveals a positive narrative. The company achieved a noteworthy revenue growth rate of 3.37% as of 30 September, 2025, showcasing a substantial increase in top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Consumer Staples sector, the company faces challenges, achieving a growth rate lower than the average among peers.

Profitability Metrics:

Gross Margin: The company sets a benchmark with a high gross margin of 33.59% , reflecting superior cost management and profitability compared to its peers.

Earnings per Share (EPS): Utz Brands's EPS reflects a decline, falling below the industry average with a current EPS of -0.17.

Debt Management: Utz Brands's debt-to-equity ratio stands notably higher than the industry average, reaching 1.43. This indicates a heavier reliance on borrowed funds, raising concerns about financial leverage.

Valuation Analysis:

Price to Earnings (P/E) Ratio: With a higher-than-average P/E ratio of 168.5 , Utz Brands's stock is perceived as being overvalued in the market.

Price to Sales (P/S) Ratio: The P/S ratio of 0.62 is lower than the industry average, implying a discounted valuation for Utz Brands's stock in relation to sales performance.

EV/EBITDA Analysis (Enterprise Value to its Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation & Amortization): Utz Brands's EV/EBITDA ratio of 13.39 exceeds industry averages, indicating a premium valuation in the market

Market Capitalization Perspectives: The company's market capitalization falls below industry averages, signaling a relatively smaller size compared to peers. This positioning may be influenced by factors such as perceived growth potential or operational scale.

Exploring the Significance of Insider Trading

It's important to note that insider transactions alone should not dictate investment decisions, but they can provide valuable insights.

In the realm of legality, an "insider" is defined as any officer, director, or beneficial owner holding more than ten percent of a company's equity securities under Section 12 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. This includes executives in the c-suite and major hedge funds. These insiders are required to disclose their transactions through a Form 4 filing, to be submitted within two business days of the transaction.

Notably, when a company insider makes a new purchase, it is considered an indicator of their positive expectations for the stock.

Conversely, insider sells may not necessarily signal a bearish stance on the stock and can be motivated by various factors.

Important Transaction Codes

Taking a closer look at transactions, investors often prioritize those unfolding in the open market, meticulously cataloged in Table I of the Form 4 filing. A P in Box 3 denotes a purchase, while S signifies a sale. Transaction code C denotes the conversion of an option, and transaction code A signifies a grant, award, or other acquisition of securities from the company.

