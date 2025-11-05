Utz Brands 10% Owner Makes $890K Stock Purchase

It was revealed in a recent SEC filing that Series U of UM Partners LLC, 10% Owner at Utz Brands (NYSE:UTZ) made a noteworthy insider purchase on November 4,.

What Happened: In a Form 4 filing on Tuesday with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, it was disclosed that LLC bought 85,000 shares of Utz Brands, amounting to a total of $890,800.

Monitoring the market, Utz Brands's shares up by 6.33% at $10.75 during Wednesday's morning.

About Utz Brands

Utz Brands Inc is a manufacturer of branded salty snacks. It produces a broad offering of salty snacks, including potato chips, tortilla chips, pretzels, cheese snacks, pork skins, pub/party mixes, and other snacks. Its iconic portfolio of authentic, craft, and better-for-you (BFY) brands, which includes Utz, Zapp's, On The Border, Golden Flake, and Boulder Canyon, among others, enjoys household penetration in the United States, where its products can be found in approximately half of U.S. household. The company operates in eight manufacturing facilities with a broad range of capabilities, and its products are distributed nationally to grocery, mass, club, convenience, drug, e-commerce and other retailers through direct shipments, distributors, and approximately 2,500 DSD routes.

A Deep Dive into Utz Brands's Financials

Revenue Growth: Utz Brands's remarkable performance in 3 months is evident. As of 30 September, 2025, the company achieved an impressive revenue growth rate of 3.37%. This signifies a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Consumer Staples sector, the company faces challenges, achieving a growth rate lower than the average among peers.

Insights into Profitability:

Gross Margin: The company maintains a high gross margin of 33.59% , indicating strong cost management and profitability compared to its peers.

Earnings per Share (EPS): With an EPS below industry norms, Utz Brands exhibits below-average bottom-line performance with a current EPS of -0.17.

Debt Management: Utz Brands's debt-to-equity ratio surpasses industry norms, standing at 1.43. This suggests the company carries a substantial amount of debt, posing potential financial challenges.

Valuation Overview:

Price to Earnings (P/E) Ratio: Utz Brands's stock is currently priced at a premium level, as reflected in the higher-than-average P/E ratio of 168.5 .

Price to Sales (P/S) Ratio: The current P/S ratio of 0.62 is below industry norms, suggesting potential undervaluation and presenting an investment opportunity for those considering sales performance.

EV/EBITDA Analysis (Enterprise Value to its Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation & Amortization): A high EV/EBITDA ratio of 13.39 positions the company as being more valued compared to industry benchmarks.

Market Capitalization: With restricted market capitalization, the company is positioned below industry averages. This reflects a smaller scale relative to peers.

Why Pay Attention to Insider Transactions

Investors should view insider transactions as part of a multifaceted analysis and not rely solely on them for decision-making.

Considering the legal perspective, an "insider" is defined as any officer, director, or beneficial owner holding more than ten percent of a company's equity securities, according to Section 12 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. This includes executives in the c-suite and major hedge funds. These insiders are mandated to disclose their transactions through a Form 4 filing, to be submitted within two business days of the transaction.

Pointing towards optimism, a company insider's new purchase signals their positive anticipation for the stock to rise.

Nevertheless, insider sells may not necessarily indicate a bearish view and can be influenced by various factors.

Deciphering Transaction Codes in Insider Filings

Examining transactions, investors often concentrate on those unfolding in the open market, meticulously detailed in Table I of the Form 4 filing. A P in Box 3 denotes a purchase, while S signifies a sale. Transaction code C indicates the conversion of an option, and transaction code A denotes a grant, award, or other acquisition of securities from the company.

Check Out The Full List Of Utz Brands's Insider Trades.

