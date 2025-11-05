Bullish Move: Ernst Teunissen Shows Confidence, Acquires $239K In Criteo Stock

A significant insider buy by Ernst Teunissen, Board Member at Criteo (NASDAQ:CRTO), was executed on November 4, and reported in the recent SEC filing.

What Happened: Teunissen's recent move, as outlined in a Form 4 filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on Tuesday, involves purchasing 10,580 shares of Criteo. The total transaction value is $239,901.

Monitoring the market, Criteo's shares up by 0.14% at $22.1 during Wednesday's morning.

Delving into Criteo's Background

Criteo SA is an ad-tech company in the digital advertising market. Its technology, allows retailer advertisers to launch multichannel and cross-device marketing campaigns in real time. With real-time return on investment analysis of the ads, the firm's clients can adjust their marketing strategies dynamically. It has two reportable segments: Retail Media and Performance Media. The firm also provides technology allowing retailers to effectively manage their ad inventories and improve yield optimization.

Criteo: Delving into Financials

Revenue Growth: Criteo's remarkable performance in 3 months is evident. As of 30 September, 2025, the company achieved an impressive revenue growth rate of 2.35%. This signifies a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company trails behind with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Communication Services sector.

Profitability Metrics:

Gross Margin: The company faces challenges with a low gross margin of 54.61% , suggesting potential difficulties in cost control and profitability compared to its peers.

Earnings per Share (EPS): Criteo's EPS is a standout, portraying a positive bottom-line trend that exceeds the industry average with a current EPS of 0.72.

Debt Management: Criteo's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average. With a ratio of 0.1, the company relies less on debt financing, maintaining a healthier balance between debt and equity, which can be viewed positively by investors.

Market Valuation:

Price to Earnings (P/E) Ratio: The current P/E ratio of 7.45 is below industry norms, indicating potential undervaluation and presenting an investment opportunity.

Price to Sales (P/S) Ratio: With a lower-than-average P/S ratio of 0.63 , the stock presents an attractive valuation, potentially signaling a buying opportunity for investors interested in sales performance.

EV/EBITDA Analysis (Enterprise Value to its Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation & Amortization): At 2.85, Criteo's EV/EBITDA ratio reflects a below-par valuation compared to industry averages signalling undervaluation

Market Capitalization Analysis: Reflecting a smaller scale, the company's market capitalization is positioned below industry averages. This could be attributed to factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

The Relevance of Insider Transactions

Insider transactions serve as a piece of the puzzle in investment decisions, rather than the entire picture.

In legal terms, an "insider" refers to any officer, director, or beneficial owner of more than ten percent of a company's equity securities registered under Section 12 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. This can include executives in the c-suite and large hedge funds. These insiders are required to let the public know of their transactions via a Form 4 filing, which must be filed within two business days of the transaction.

When a company insider makes a new purchase, that is an indication that they expect the stock to rise.

Insider sells, on the other hand, can be made for a variety of reasons, and may not necessarily mean that the seller thinks the stock will go down.

A Deep Dive into Insider Transaction Codes

For investors, a primary focus lies on transactions occurring in the open market, as indicated in Table I of the Form 4 filing. A P in Box 3 denotes a purchase, while S signifies a sale. Transaction code C signals the conversion of an option, and transaction code A denotes a grant, award, or other acquisition of securities from the company.

