Chairman & CEO At Las Vegas Sands Sells $23.68M Of Stock

Robert Goldstein, Chairman & CEO at Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS), executed a substantial insider sell on November 4, according to an SEC filing.

What Happened: According to a Form 4 filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on Tuesday, Goldstein sold 400,000 shares of Las Vegas Sands. The total transaction value is $23,680,000.

The latest market snapshot at Wednesday morning reveals Las Vegas Sands shares up by 0.02%, trading at $61.29.

All You Need to Know About Las Vegas Sands

Las Vegas Sands is the world's largest operator of fully integrated resorts, featuring casino, hotel, entertainment, food and beverage, retail, and convention center operations. The company owns the Venetian Macao, Sands Macao, Londoner Macao, Four Seasons Hotel Macao, and Parisian Macao, as well as the Marina Bay Sands resort in Singapore. We expect Sands to open a fourth tower in Singapore in 2031. Its Venetian and Palazzo Las Vegas assets in the US were sold to Apollo and Vici in 2022. After the sale of its Vegas assets, the company generates all its EBITDA from Asia, with its casino operations generating the majority of sales.

Unraveling the Financial Story of Las Vegas Sands

Revenue Growth: Las Vegas Sands's revenue growth over a period of 3 months has been noteworthy. As of 30 September, 2025, the company achieved a revenue growth rate of approximately 24.2%. This indicates a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company surpassed expectations with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Consumer Discretionary sector.

Profitability Metrics: Unlocking Value

Gross Margin: With a high gross margin of 49.8% , the company demonstrates effective cost control and strong profitability relative to its peers.

Earnings per Share (EPS): Las Vegas Sands's EPS lags behind the industry average, indicating concerns and potential challenges with a current EPS of 0.61.

Debt Management: Las Vegas Sands's debt-to-equity ratio is notably higher than the industry average. With a ratio of 10.04, the company relies more heavily on borrowed funds, indicating a higher level of financial risk.

Financial Valuation:

Price to Earnings (P/E) Ratio: Las Vegas Sands's P/E ratio of 27.6 is below the industry average, suggesting the stock may be undervalued.

Price to Sales (P/S) Ratio: The current P/S ratio of 3.52 is above industry norms, reflecting an elevated valuation for Las Vegas Sands's stock and potential overvaluation based on sales performance.

EV/EBITDA Analysis (Enterprise Value to its Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation & Amortization): A high EV/EBITDA ratio of 12.3 reflects market recognition of Las Vegas Sands's value, positioning it as more highly valued compared to industry peers.

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company's market capitalization is above the industry average, indicating that it is relatively larger in size compared to peers. This may suggest a higher level of investor confidence and market recognition.

Exploring the Significance of Insider Trading

While insider transactions should not be the sole basis for making investment decisions, they can play a significant role in an investor's decision-making process.

From a legal standpoint, the term "insider" pertains to any officer, director, or beneficial owner holding more than ten percent of a company's equity securities as outlined in Section 12 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. This encompasses executives in the c-suite and significant hedge funds. These insiders are mandated to inform the public of their transactions through a Form 4 filing, to be submitted within two business days of the transaction.

A company insider's new purchase is a indicator of their positive anticipation for a rise in the stock.

While insider sells may not necessarily reflect a bearish view and can be motivated by various factors.

A Closer Look at Important Transaction Codes

Delving into transactions, investors typically prioritize those unfolding in the open market, as precisely outlined in Table I of the Form 4 filing. A P in Box 3 indicates a purchase, while S signifies a sale. Transaction code C signals the conversion of an option, and transaction code A denotes a grant, award, or other acquisition of securities from the company.

Check Out The Full List Of Las Vegas Sands's Insider Trades.

