Carvana Director Sold $805K In Company Stock

Gregory B Sullivan, Director at Carvana (NYSE:CVNA), disclosed an insider sell on November 4, according to a recent SEC filing.

What Happened: A Form 4 filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on Tuesday outlined that Sullivan executed a sale of 2,500 shares of Carvana with a total value of $805,500.

Tracking the Wednesday's morning session, Carvana shares are trading at $317.22, showing a up of 2.4%.

Discovering Carvana: A Closer Look

Carvana Co is an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars. The company derives revenue from used vehicle sales, wholesale vehicle sales and other sales and revenues. The other sales and revenues include sales of loans originated and sold in securitization transactions or to financing partners, commissions received on VSCs and sales of GAP waiver coverage. The foundation of the business is retail vehicle unit sales. This drives the majority of the revenue and allows the company to capture additional revenue streams associated with financing, VSCs, auto insurance and GAP waiver coverage, as well as trade-in vehicles.

Key Indicators: Carvana's Financial Health

Revenue Growth: Carvana's remarkable performance in 3 months is evident. As of 30 September, 2025, the company achieved an impressive revenue growth rate of 54.5%. This signifies a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company surpassed expectations with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Consumer Discretionary sector.

Profitability Metrics:

Gross Margin: The company maintains a high gross margin of 20.33% , indicating strong cost management and profitability compared to its peers.

Earnings per Share (EPS): With an EPS below industry norms, Carvana exhibits below-average bottom-line performance with a current EPS of 1.08.

Debt Management: Carvana's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average at 2.46, reflecting a lower dependency on debt financing and a more conservative financial approach.

Valuation Metrics: A Closer Look

Price to Earnings (P/E) Ratio: Carvana's stock is currently priced at a premium level, as reflected in the higher-than-average P/E ratio of 70.41 .

Price to Sales (P/S) Ratio: With a higher-than-average P/S ratio of 2.43 , Carvana's stock is perceived as being overvalued in the market, particularly in relation to sales performance.

EV/EBITDA Analysis (Enterprise Value to its Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation & Amortization): A high EV/EBITDA ratio of 24.21 reflects market recognition of Carvana's value, positioning it as more highly valued compared to industry peers.

Market Capitalization Analysis: With an elevated market capitalization, the company stands out above industry averages, showcasing substantial size and market acknowledgment.

Why Pay Attention to Insider Transactions

Insider transactions are not the sole determinant of investment choices, but they are a factor worth considering.

Exploring the legal landscape, an "insider" is defined as any officer, director, or beneficial owner holding more than ten percent of a company's equity securities, as stipulated by Section 12 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. This encompasses executives in the c-suite and major hedge funds. These insiders are required to report their transactions through a Form 4 filing, which must be submitted within two business days of the transaction.

Highlighted by a company insider's new purchase, there's a positive anticipation for the stock to rise.

But, insider sells may not necessarily indicate a bearish view and can be motivated by various factors.

Transaction Codes To Focus On

When it comes to transactions, investors tend to focus on those in the open market, detailed in Table I of the Form 4 filing. A P in Box 3 denotes a purchase, while S indicates a sale. Transaction code C signals the conversion of an option, and transaction code A denotes a grant, award, or other acquisition of securities from the company.

