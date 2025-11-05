Options Exercise Update At Toro: Jill Pemberton Engages, Resulting In $0

Disclosed in a recent SEC filing on November 4, Pemberton, Director at Toro (NYSE:TTC), made a noteworthy transaction involving the exercise of company stock options.

What Happened: A Form 4 filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on Tuesday revealed that Pemberton, Director at Toro in the Industrials sector, exercised stock options for 0 shares of TTC stock. The exercise price of the options was $0.0 per share.

The Wednesday morning market activity shows Toro shares up by 0.79%, trading at $73.98. This implies a total value of $0 for Pemberton's 0 shares.

About Toro

The Toro Co manufactures turf maintenance and landscaping equipment. The company produces reel and rotary riding products, trim cutting and walking mowers, greens rollers, turf sprayer equipment, underground irrigation systems, heavy-duty walk-behind mowers, and sprinkler systems used for professional turf and landscape maintenance and construction. Its products are marketed through a network of distributors and dealers to predominantly professional users maintaining turfs and sports fields such as golf courses. Its operating segments are Professional which generates a substantial part of its revenue, and Residential segment. The company also produces snow plowers and ice management products. Its key revenue generating market is the United States.

Toro's Economic Impact: An Analysis

Revenue Growth: Toro's revenue growth over a period of 3 months has faced challenges. As of 31 July, 2025, the company experienced a revenue decline of approximately -2.21%. This indicates a decrease in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company stands out with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Industrials sector.

Insights into Profitability:

Gross Margin: The company sets a benchmark with a high gross margin of 33.75% , reflecting superior cost management and profitability compared to its peers.

Earnings per Share (EPS): Toro's EPS lags behind the industry average, indicating concerns and potential challenges with a current EPS of 0.54.

Debt Management: Toro's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average at 0.81, reflecting a lower dependency on debt financing and a more conservative financial approach.

Understanding Financial Valuation:

Price to Earnings (P/E) Ratio: Toro's stock is currently priced at a premium level, as reflected in the higher-than-average P/E ratio of 22.31 .

Price to Sales (P/S) Ratio: A higher-than-average P/S ratio of 1.64 suggests overvaluation in the eyes of investors, considering sales performance.

EV/EBITDA Analysis (Enterprise Value to its Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation & Amortization): At 13.66, the company's EV/EBITDA ratio outperforms industry norms, reflecting positive market perception. This positioning indicates optimistic expectations for the company's future performance.

Market Capitalization: With restricted market capitalization, the company is positioned below industry averages. This reflects a smaller scale relative to peers.

Now trade stocks online commission free with Charles Schwab, a trusted and complete investment firm.

Illuminating the Importance of Insider Transactions

Investors should view insider transactions as part of a multifaceted analysis and not rely solely on them for decision-making.

From a legal standpoint, the term "insider" pertains to any officer, director, or beneficial owner holding more than ten percent of a company's equity securities as outlined in Section 12 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. This encompasses executives in the c-suite and significant hedge funds. These insiders are mandated to inform the public of their transactions through a Form 4 filing, to be submitted within two business days of the transaction.

A company insider's new purchase is a indicator of their positive anticipation for a rise in the stock.

While insider sells may not necessarily reflect a bearish view and can be motivated by various factors.

The Insider's Guide to Important Transaction Codes

When dissecting transactions, the focal point for investors is often those occurring in the open market, meticulously detailed in Table I of the Form 4 filing. A P in Box 3 denotes a purchase, while S signifies a sale. Transaction code C indicates the conversion of an option, and transaction code A denotes a grant, award, or other acquisition of securities from the company.

Check Out The Full List Of Toro's Insider Trades.

Insider Buying Alert: Profit from C-Suite Moves

Benzinga Edge reveals every insider trade in real-time. Don't miss the next big stock move driven by insider confidence. Unlock this ultimate sentiment indicator now. Click here for access.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.