Notable Insider Move: Calvin James ORourke Takes Part In Options Exercise At Toro, Resulting In $0

On November 4, it was revealed in an SEC filing that Calvin James ORourke, Board Member at Toro (NYSE:TTC) executed a significant exercise of company stock options.

What Happened: ORourke, Board Member at Toro, made a strategic move by exercising stock options for 0 shares of TTC as detailed in a Form 4 filing on Tuesday with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. The transaction value amounted to $0.

During Wednesday's morning session, Toro shares up by 0.79%, currently priced at $73.98. Considering the current price, ORourke's 0 shares have a total value of $0.

Unveiling the Story Behind Toro

The Toro Co manufactures turf maintenance and landscaping equipment. The company produces reel and rotary riding products, trim cutting and walking mowers, greens rollers, turf sprayer equipment, underground irrigation systems, heavy-duty walk-behind mowers, and sprinkler systems used for professional turf and landscape maintenance and construction. Its products are marketed through a network of distributors and dealers to predominantly professional users maintaining turfs and sports fields such as golf courses. Its operating segments are Professional which generates a substantial part of its revenue, and Residential segment. The company also produces snow plowers and ice management products. Its key revenue generating market is the United States.

Toro's Economic Impact: An Analysis

Revenue Challenges: Toro's revenue growth over 3 months faced difficulties. As of 31 July, 2025, the company experienced a decline of approximately -2.21%. This indicates a decrease in top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the company achieved a growth rate higher than the average among peers in Industrials sector.

Navigating Financial Profits:

Gross Margin: Achieving a high gross margin of 33.75% , the company performs well in terms of cost management and profitability within its sector.

Earnings per Share (EPS): With an EPS below industry norms, Toro exhibits below-average bottom-line performance with a current EPS of 0.54.

Debt Management: The company maintains a balanced debt approach with a debt-to-equity ratio below industry norms, standing at 0.81.

Valuation Metrics:

Price to Earnings (P/E) Ratio: Toro's stock is currently priced at a premium level, as reflected in the higher-than-average P/E ratio of 22.31 .

Price to Sales (P/S) Ratio: With a relatively high Price to Sales ratio of 1.64 as compared to the industry average, the stock might be considered overvalued based on sales performance.

EV/EBITDA Analysis (Enterprise Value to its Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation & Amortization): At 13.66, the company's EV/EBITDA ratio outperforms industry norms, reflecting positive market perception. This positioning indicates optimistic expectations for the company's future performance.

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company exhibits a lower market capitalization profile, positioning itself below industry averages. This suggests a smaller scale relative to peers.

Understanding the Significance of Insider Transactions

Insider transactions shouldn't be used primarily to make an investing decision, however an insider transaction can be an important factor in the investing decision.

Exploring the legal landscape, an "insider" is defined as any officer, director, or beneficial owner holding more than ten percent of a company's equity securities, as stipulated by Section 12 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. This encompasses executives in the c-suite and major hedge funds. These insiders are required to report their transactions through a Form 4 filing, which must be submitted within two business days of the transaction.

Highlighted by a company insider's new purchase, there's a positive anticipation for the stock to rise.

But, insider sells may not necessarily indicate a bearish view and can be motivated by various factors.

Transaction Codes To Focus On

Surveying the realm of stock transactions, investors often give prominence to those unfolding in the open market, systematically detailed in Table I of the Form 4 filing. A P in Box 3 indicates a purchase, while S signifies a sale. Transaction code C denotes the conversion of an option, and transaction code A denotes a grant, award, or other acquisition of securities from the company.

