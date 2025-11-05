Insider Unloading: Alan Corbett Sells Options, Realizes $502K

A significant insider transaction involving the exercise of company stock options was reported on November 5, by Alan Corbett, COO at Bristow Group (NYSE:VTOL), as per the latest SEC filing.

What Happened: In an insider options sale disclosed in a Form 4 filing on Wednesday with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, Corbett, COO at Bristow Group, exercised stock options for 20,185 shares of VTOL. The transaction value amounted to $502,202.

Currently, Bristow Group shares are trading down 5.77%, priced at $38.89 during Wednesday's morning. This values Corbett's 20,185 shares at $502,202.

Discovering Bristow Group: A Closer Look

Bristow Group Inc is the provider of vertical flight solutions. The group provides aviation services to a broad base of offshore energy companies and government entities. Its business comprises three reportable segments: Offshore Energy Services, Government Services, and Other Services. Its customers in Australia, Brazil, Canada, Chile, the Dutch Caribbean, the Falkland Islands, India, Ireland, the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, Mexico, the Netherlands, Nigeria, Norway, Spain, Suriname, Trinidad, the UK, and the U.S. offshore energy customers use services to transport personnel to, from and between offshore energy installations.

Bristow Group: A Financial Overview

Revenue Growth: Bristow Group displayed positive results in 3 months. As of 30 June, 2025, the company achieved a solid revenue growth rate of approximately 4.64%. This indicates a notable increase in the company's top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Energy sector, the company faces challenges, achieving a growth rate lower than the average among peers.

Insights into Profitability:

Gross Margin: The company maintains a high gross margin of 65.73% , indicating strong cost management and profitability compared to its peers.

Earnings per Share (EPS): Bristow Group's EPS is a standout, portraying a positive bottom-line trend that exceeds the industry average with a current EPS of 1.1.

Debt Management: With a high debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, Bristow Group faces challenges in effectively managing its debt levels, indicating potential financial strain.

Valuation Overview:

Price to Earnings (P/E) Ratio: The current P/E ratio of 10.32 is below industry norms, indicating potential undervaluation and presenting an investment opportunity.

Price to Sales (P/S) Ratio: With a lower-than-average P/S ratio of 0.85 , the stock presents an attractive valuation, potentially signaling a buying opportunity for investors interested in sales performance.

EV/EBITDA Analysis (Enterprise Value to its Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation & Amortization): The company's EV/EBITDA ratio of 7.14 trails industry averages, indicating a potential disparity in market valuation that could be advantageous for investors.

Market Capitalization Analysis: Reflecting a smaller scale, the company's market capitalization is positioned below industry averages. This could be attributed to factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Why Insider Transactions Are Important

While insider transactions should not be the sole basis for making investment decisions, they can play a significant role in an investor's decision-making process.

From a legal standpoint, the term "insider" pertains to any officer, director, or beneficial owner holding more than ten percent of a company's equity securities as outlined in Section 12 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. This encompasses executives in the c-suite and significant hedge funds. These insiders are mandated to inform the public of their transactions through a Form 4 filing, to be submitted within two business days of the transaction.

A company insider's new purchase is a indicator of their positive anticipation for a rise in the stock.

While insider sells may not necessarily reflect a bearish view and can be motivated by various factors.

Navigating the World of Insider Transaction Codes

Digging into the details of stock transactions, investors frequently turn their attention to those taking place in the open market, as outlined in Table I of the Form 4 filing. A P in Box 3 indicates a purchase, while S signifies a sale. Transaction code C signals the conversion of an option, and transaction code A denotes a grant, award, or other acquisition of securities from the company.

