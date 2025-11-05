In the fast-paced and cutthroat world of business, conducting thorough company analysis is essential for investors and industry experts. In this article, we will undertake a comprehensive industry comparison, evaluating Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) in comparison to its major competitors within the Technology Hardware, Storage & Peripherals industry. By analyzing crucial financial metrics, market position, and growth potential, our objective is to provide valuable insights for investors and offer a deeper understanding of company's performance in the industry.

Apple Background

Apple is among the largest companies in the world, with a broad portfolio of hardware and software products targeted at consumers and businesses. Apple's iPhone makes up a majority of the firm sales, and Apple's other products like Mac, iPad, and Watch are designed around the iPhone as the focal point of an expansive software ecosystem. Apple has progressively worked to add new applications, like streaming video, subscription bundles, and augmented reality. The firm designs its own software and semiconductors while working with subcontractors like Foxconn and TSMC to build its products and chips. Slightly less than half of Apple's sales come directly through its flagship stores, with a majority of sales coming indirectly through partnerships and distribution.

Company P/E P/B P/S ROE EBITDA (in billions) Gross Profit (in billions) Revenue Growth Apple Inc 36.20 54.12 9.74 39.36% $35.55 $48.34 7.94% Western Digital Corp 21.43 8.84 5.47 20.57% $1.48 $1.23 27.4% Pure Storage Inc 231.95 23.70 9.67 3.68% $0.09 $0.6 12.73% Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co 27.72 1.27 0.95 1.14% $1.11 $2.67 18.5% Super Micro Computer Inc 28.21 4.47 1.36 3.08% $0.26 $0.54 7.51% NetApp Inc 20.06 23.21 3.56 23.13% $0.38 $1.1 1.17% Logitech International SA 26.65 8.27 3.75 7.99% $0.22 $0.51 6.27% Turtle Beach Corp 16.63 2.76 0.96 -2.47% $0.0 $0.02 -25.76% Average 53.24 10.36 3.67 8.16% $0.51 $0.95 6.83%

When closely examining Apple, the following trends emerge:

At 36.2 , the stock's Price to Earnings ratio is 0.68x less than the industry average, suggesting favorable growth potential.

It could be trading at a premium in relation to its book value, as indicated by its Price to Book ratio of 54.12 which exceeds the industry average by 5.22x .

The stock's relatively high Price to Sales ratio of 9.74 , surpassing the industry average by 2.65x , may indicate an aspect of overvaluation in terms of sales performance.

With a Return on Equity (ROE) of 39.36% that is 31.2% above the industry average, it appears that the company exhibits efficient use of equity to generate profits.

The company has higher Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation, and Amortization (EBITDA) of $35.55 Billion , which is 69.71x above the industry average, indicating stronger profitability and robust cash flow generation.

The gross profit of $48.34 Billion is 50.88x above that of its industry, highlighting stronger profitability and higher earnings from its core operations.

The company's revenue growth of 7.94% is notably higher compared to the industry average of 6.83%, showcasing exceptional sales performance and strong demand for its products or services.

Debt To Equity Ratio

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio assesses the extent to which a company relies on borrowed funds compared to its equity.

Considering the debt-to-equity ratio in industry comparisons allows for a concise evaluation of a company's financial health and risk profile, aiding in informed decision-making.

In terms of the Debt-to-Equity ratio, Apple stands in comparison with its top 4 peers, leading to the following comparisons:

Apple is positioned in the middle in terms of the debt-to-equity ratio compared to its top 4 peers.

This suggests a balanced financial structure, where the company maintains a moderate level of debt while also relying on equity financing with a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34.

Key Takeaways

For Apple in the Technology Hardware, Storage & Peripherals industry, the PE, PB, and PS ratios indicate that the stock is relatively undervalued compared to its peers. However, the high ROE, EBITDA, gross profit, and revenue growth suggest that Apple is performing exceptionally well within the industry. These strong operational metrics may offset the lower valuation multiples, positioning Apple favorably in the sector.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.