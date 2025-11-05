Competitor Analysis: Evaluating Microsoft And Competitors In Software Industry

Amidst today's fast-paced and highly competitive business environment, it is crucial for investors and industry enthusiasts to conduct comprehensive company evaluations. In this article, we will delve into an extensive industry comparison, evaluating Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) in comparison to its major competitors within the Software industry. By analyzing critical financial metrics, market position, and growth potential, our objective is to provide valuable insights for investors and offer a deeper understanding of company's performance in the industry.

Microsoft Background

Microsoft develops and licenses consumer and enterprise software. It is known for its Windows operating systems and Office productivity suite. The company is organized into three equally sized broad segments: productivity and business processes (legacy Microsoft Office, cloud-based Office 365, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype, LinkedIn, Dynamics), intelligence cloud (infrastructure- and platform-as-a-service offerings Azure, Windows Server OS, SQL Server), and more personal computing (Windows Client, Xbox, Bing search, display advertising, and Surface laptops, tablets, and desktops).

Company P/E P/B P/S ROE EBITDA (in billions) Gross Profit (in billions) Revenue Growth Microsoft Corp 36.58 10.53 13.07 7.85% $48.06 $53.63 18.43% Oracle Corp 57.45 29.29 12.11 13.12% $6.12 $10.04 12.17% ServiceNow Inc 107.32 16.35 14.68 4.52% $0.89 $2.63 21.81% Palo Alto Networks Inc 134.07 18.56 16.50 3.37% $0.68 $1.86 15.84% Fortinet Inc 33.95 31.69 10.41 21.88% $0.56 $1.32 13.64% Nebius Group NV 143.56 7.35 100.53 16.85% $0.61 $0.08 594.48% Gen Digital Inc 26.95 6.74 3.82 5.83% $0.58 $0.99 30.26% Monday.Com Ltd 253.51 8.33 9.27 0.14% $-0.01 $0.27 26.64% UiPath Inc 475.67 4.55 5.21 0.09% $-0.02 $0.3 14.38% Dolby Laboratories Inc 23.98 2.39 4.70 1.78% $0.07 $0.27 9.25% CommVault Systems Inc 77.17 28.46 5.61 5.12% $0.02 $0.22 18.39% Qualys Inc 24.14 8.61 7.02 9.4% $0.06 $0.14 10.32% BlackBerry Ltd 116.75 3.80 5.18 1.83% $0.02 $0.1 2.69% Average 122.88 13.84 16.25 6.99% $0.8 $1.52 64.16%

Upon a comprehensive analysis of Microsoft, the following trends can be discerned:

The stock's Price to Earnings ratio of 36.58 is lower than the industry average by 0.3x , suggesting potential value in the eyes of market participants.

Considering a Price to Book ratio of 10.53 , which is well below the industry average by 0.76x , the stock may be undervalued based on its book value compared to its peers.

The Price to Sales ratio is 13.07 , which is 0.8x the industry average. This suggests a possible undervaluation based on sales performance.

The Return on Equity (ROE) of 7.85% is 0.86% above the industry average, highlighting efficient use of equity to generate profits.

Compared to its industry, the company has higher Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation, and Amortization (EBITDA) of $48.06 Billion , which is 60.08x above the industry average, indicating stronger profitability and robust cash flow generation.

Compared to its industry, the company has higher gross profit of $53.63 Billion , which indicates 35.28x above the industry average, indicating stronger profitability and higher earnings from its core operations.

The company's revenue growth of 18.43% is significantly lower compared to the industry average of 64.16%. This indicates a potential fall in the company's sales performance.

Debt To Equity Ratio

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio is a measure that indicates the level of debt a company has taken on relative to the value of its assets net of liabilities.

Considering the debt-to-equity ratio in industry comparisons allows for a concise evaluation of a company's financial health and risk profile, aiding in informed decision-making.

When assessing Microsoft against its top 4 peers using the Debt-to-Equity ratio, the following comparisons can be made:

Microsoft demonstrates a stronger financial position compared to its top 4 peers in the sector.

With a lower debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, the company relies less on debt financing and maintains a healthier balance between debt and equity, which can be viewed positively by investors.

Key Takeaways

For Microsoft in the Software industry, the low PE, PB, and PS ratios suggest the company may be undervalued compared to its peers. On the other hand, the high ROE, EBITDA, and gross profit indicate strong profitability and operational efficiency. The low revenue growth rate may be a concern for future performance compared to industry peers.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.