Here's How Much You Would Have Made Owning InterDigital Stock In The Last 10 Years

InterDigital (NASDAQ:IDCC) has outperformed the market over the past 10 years by 9.14% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 21.61%. Currently, InterDigital has a market capitalization of $10.09 billion.

Buying $100 In IDCC: If an investor had bought $100 of IDCC stock 10 years ago, it would be worth $712.46 today based on a price of $392.00 for IDCC at the time of writing.

InterDigital's Performance Over Last 10 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

