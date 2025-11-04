$1000 Invested In Primoris Services 10 Years Ago Would Be Worth This Much Today

Primoris Services (NYSE:PRIM) has outperformed the market over the past 10 years by 7.1% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 19.57%. Currently, Primoris Services has a market capitalization of $7.01 billion.

Buying $1000 In PRIM: If an investor had bought $1000 of PRIM stock 10 years ago, it would be worth $6,018.81 today based on a price of $129.80 for PRIM at the time of writing.

Primoris Services's Performance Over Last 10 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

