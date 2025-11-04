Here's How Much $100 Invested In Edwards Lifesciences 20 Years Ago Would Be Worth Today

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) has outperformed the market over the past 20 years by 8.36% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 17.21%. Currently, Edwards Lifesciences has a market capitalization of $49.40 billion.

Buying $100 In EW: If an investor had bought $100 of EW stock 20 years ago, it would be worth $2,389.49 today based on a price of $84.15 for EW at the time of writing.

Edwards Lifesciences's Performance Over Last 20 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.