Here's How Much You Would Have Made Owning General Dynamics Stock In The Last 5 Years

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) has outperformed the market over the past 5 years by 4.73% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 18.48%. Currently, General Dynamics has a market capitalization of $92.18 billion.

Buying $100 In GD: If an investor had bought $100 of GD stock 5 years ago, it would be worth $246.53 today based on a price of $343.47 for GD at the time of writing.

General Dynamics's Performance Over Last 5 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.