If You Invested $100 In Waste Management Stock 10 Years Ago, You Would Have This Much Today

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) has outperformed the market over the past 10 years by 1.45% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 13.97%. Currently, Waste Management has a market capitalization of $80.37 billion.

Buying $100 In WM: If an investor had bought $100 of WM stock 10 years ago, it would be worth $369.57 today based on a price of $199.50 for WM at the time of writing.

Waste Management's Performance Over Last 10 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

