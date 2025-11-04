November 4, 2025 10:30 AM 1 min read

$100 Invested In American Tower 20 Years Ago Would Be Worth This Much Today

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) has outperformed the market over the past 20 years by 1.16% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 10.05%. Currently, American Tower has a market capitalization of $83.00 billion.

Buying $100 In AMT: If an investor had bought $100 of AMT stock 20 years ago, it would be worth $687.96 today based on a price of $177.30 for AMT at the time of writing.

American Tower's Performance Over Last 20 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

