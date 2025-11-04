If You Invested $100 In United Therapeutics Stock 5 Years Ago, You Would Have This Much Today

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR) has outperformed the market over the past 5 years by 12.2% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 26.06%. Currently, United Therapeutics has a market capitalization of $18.59 billion.

Buying $100 In UTHR: If an investor had bought $100 of UTHR stock 5 years ago, it would be worth $319.26 today based on a price of $431.80 for UTHR at the time of writing.

United Therapeutics's Performance Over Last 5 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.