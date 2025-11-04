Board Member Of Nordson Purchased $215K In Stock

Annette K Clayton, Board Member at Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN), disclosed an insider purchase on November 3, based on a new SEC filing.

What Happened: In a significant move reported in a Form 4 filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on Monday, Clayton purchased 930 shares of Nordson, demonstrating confidence in the company's growth potential. The total value of the transaction stands at $215,713.

At Tuesday morning, Nordson shares are down by 0.0%, trading at $229.66.

About Nordson

Nordson manufactures equipment (including pumps, valves, dispensers, applicators, filters, and pelletizers) used for dispensing adhesives, coatings, sealants, and other materials. The firm serves a diverse range of end markets including packaging, medical, electronics, and industrial. Nordson's business is organized into three segments: industrial precision solutions, medical and fluid solutions, and advanced technology solutions. The company generated approximately $2.7 billion in revenue in its fiscal 2024.

Breaking Down Nordson's Financial Performance

Revenue Growth: Nordson's revenue growth over a period of 3 months has been noteworthy. As of 31 July, 2025, the company achieved a revenue growth rate of approximately 12.08%. This indicates a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company surpassed expectations with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Industrials sector.

Profitability Metrics:

Gross Margin: The company maintains a high gross margin of 54.82% , indicating strong cost management and profitability compared to its peers.

Earnings per Share (EPS): Nordson's EPS outshines the industry average, indicating a strong bottom-line trend with a current EPS of 2.23.

Debt Management: Nordson's debt-to-equity ratio surpasses industry norms, standing at 0.74. This suggests the company carries a substantial amount of debt, posing potential financial challenges.

Market Valuation:

Price to Earnings (P/E) Ratio: With a lower-than-average P/E ratio of 28.89 , the stock indicates an attractive valuation, potentially presenting a buying opportunity.

Price to Sales (P/S) Ratio: With a relatively high Price to Sales ratio of 4.72 as compared to the industry average, the stock might be considered overvalued based on sales performance.

EV/EBITDA Analysis (Enterprise Value to its Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation & Amortization): Nordson's EV/EBITDA ratio stands at 18.27, surpassing industry benchmarks. This places the company in a position with a higher-than-average market valuation.

Market Capitalization: With restricted market capitalization, the company is positioned below industry averages. This reflects a smaller scale relative to peers.

Navigating the Impact of Insider Transactions on Investments

Investors should view insider transactions as part of a multifaceted analysis and not rely solely on them for decision-making.

Within the legal framework, an "insider" is defined as any officer, director, or beneficial owner holding more than ten percent of a company's equity securities as per Section 12 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. This includes executives in the c-suite and major hedge funds. These insiders are mandated to disclose their transactions through a Form 4 filing, to be submitted within two business days of the transaction.

The initiation of a new purchase by a company insider serves as a strong indication that they expect the stock to rise.

However, insider sells may not always signal a bearish view and can be influenced by various factors.

A Closer Look at Important Transaction Codes

Navigating through the landscape of transactions, investors often prioritize those unfolding in the open market, precisely detailed in Table I of the Form 4 filing. A P in Box 3 denotes a purchase, while S signifies a sale. Transaction code C signals the conversion of an option, and transaction code A denotes a grant, award, or other acquisition of securities from the company.

Check Out The Full List Of Nordson's Insider Trades.

