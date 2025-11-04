Christopher L Mapes Boosts Confidence With $215K Purchase Of Nordson Stock

Disclosed in the latest SEC filing, a significant insider purchase on November 3, involves Christopher L Mapes, Director at Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN).

What Happened: A Form 4 filing from the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on Monday showed that Mapes purchased 930 shares of Nordson. The total transaction amounted to $215,713.

As of Tuesday morning, Nordson shares are down by 0.0%, currently priced at $229.66.

Unveiling the Story Behind Nordson

Nordson manufactures equipment (including pumps, valves, dispensers, applicators, filters, and pelletizers) used for dispensing adhesives, coatings, sealants, and other materials. The firm serves a diverse range of end markets including packaging, medical, electronics, and industrial. Nordson's business is organized into three segments: industrial precision solutions, medical and fluid solutions, and advanced technology solutions. The company generated approximately $2.7 billion in revenue in its fiscal 2024.

Nordson's Financial Performance

Revenue Growth: Nordson displayed positive results in 3 months. As of 31 July, 2025, the company achieved a solid revenue growth rate of approximately 12.08%. This indicates a notable increase in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company stands out with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Industrials sector.

Key Profitability Indicators:

Gross Margin: The company maintains a high gross margin of 54.82% , indicating strong cost management and profitability compared to its peers.

Earnings per Share (EPS): Nordson's EPS is notably higher than the industry average. The company achieved a positive bottom-line trend with a current EPS of 2.23.

Debt Management: Nordson's debt-to-equity ratio surpasses industry norms, standing at 0.74. This suggests the company carries a substantial amount of debt, posing potential financial challenges.

Assessing Valuation Metrics:

Price to Earnings (P/E) Ratio: The Price to Earnings ratio of 28.89 is lower than the industry average, indicating potential undervaluation for the stock.

Price to Sales (P/S) Ratio: A higher-than-average P/S ratio of 4.72 suggests overvaluation in the eyes of investors, considering sales performance.

EV/EBITDA Analysis (Enterprise Value to its Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation & Amortization): With an EV/EBITDA ratio of 18.27, the company's market valuation exceeds industry averages.

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company's market capitalization is below the industry average, suggesting that it is relatively smaller compared to peers. This could be due to various factors, including perceived growth potential or operational scale.

Unmasking the Significance of Insider Transactions

Insider transactions serve as a piece of the puzzle in investment decisions, rather than the entire picture.

Within the legal framework, an "insider" is defined as any officer, director, or beneficial owner holding more than ten percent of a company's equity securities as per Section 12 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. This includes executives in the c-suite and major hedge funds. These insiders are mandated to disclose their transactions through a Form 4 filing, to be submitted within two business days of the transaction.

The initiation of a new purchase by a company insider serves as a strong indication that they expect the stock to rise.

However, insider sells may not always signal a bearish view and can be influenced by various factors.

A Deep Dive into Insider Transaction Codes

Investors prefer focusing on transactions that take place in the open market, indicated in Table I of the Form 4 filing. A P in Box 3 indicates a purchase, while S indicates a sale. Transaction code C indicates the conversion of an option, and transaction code A indicates grant, award or other acquisition of securities from the company.

