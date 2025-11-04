Bullish Move: Michael J Merriman Shows Confidence, Acquires $190K In Nordson Stock

It was revealed in a recent SEC filing that Michael J Merriman, Board Member at Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN) made a noteworthy insider purchase on November 3,.

What Happened: In a Form 4 filing on Monday with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, it was disclosed that Merriman bought 822 shares of Nordson, amounting to a total of $190,662.

In the Tuesday's morning session, Nordson's shares are currently trading at $229.66, experiencing a down of 0.0%.

Get to Know Nordson Better

Nordson manufactures equipment (including pumps, valves, dispensers, applicators, filters, and pelletizers) used for dispensing adhesives, coatings, sealants, and other materials. The firm serves a diverse range of end markets including packaging, medical, electronics, and industrial. Nordson's business is organized into three segments: industrial precision solutions, medical and fluid solutions, and advanced technology solutions. The company generated approximately $2.7 billion in revenue in its fiscal 2024.

Financial Insights: Nordson

Revenue Growth: Nordson's revenue growth over a period of 3 months has been noteworthy. As of 31 July, 2025, the company achieved a revenue growth rate of approximately 12.08%. This indicates a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Industrials sector, the company excelled with a growth rate higher than the average among peers.

Analyzing Profitability Metrics:

Gross Margin: The company sets a benchmark with a high gross margin of 54.82% , reflecting superior cost management and profitability compared to its peers.

Earnings per Share (EPS): The company excels with an EPS that surpasses the industry average. With a current EPS of 2.23, Nordson showcases strong earnings per share.

Debt Management: Nordson's debt-to-equity ratio surpasses industry norms, standing at 0.74. This suggests the company carries a substantial amount of debt, posing potential financial challenges.

Financial Valuation Breakdown:

Price to Earnings (P/E) Ratio: Nordson's P/E ratio of 28.89 is below the industry average, suggesting the stock may be undervalued.

Price to Sales (P/S) Ratio: With a higher-than-average P/S ratio of 4.72 , Nordson's stock is perceived as being overvalued in the market, particularly in relation to sales performance.

EV/EBITDA Analysis (Enterprise Value to its Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation & Amortization): With an EV/EBITDA ratio of 18.27, the company's market valuation exceeds industry averages.

Market Capitalization: Indicating a reduced size compared to industry averages, the company's market capitalization poses unique challenges.

Why Insider Transactions Are Key in Investment Decisions

While insider transactions should not be the sole basis for making investment decisions, they can play a significant role in an investor's decision-making process.

In legal terms, an "insider" refers to any officer, director, or beneficial owner of more than ten percent of a company's equity securities registered under Section 12 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. This can include executives in the c-suite and large hedge funds. These insiders are required to let the public know of their transactions via a Form 4 filing, which must be filed within two business days of the transaction.

When a company insider makes a new purchase, that is an indication that they expect the stock to rise.

Insider sells, on the other hand, can be made for a variety of reasons, and may not necessarily mean that the seller thinks the stock will go down.

A Closer Look at Important Transaction Codes

Taking a closer look at transactions, investors often prioritize those unfolding in the open market, meticulously cataloged in Table I of the Form 4 filing. A P in Box 3 denotes a purchase, while S signifies a sale. Transaction code C denotes the conversion of an option, and transaction code A signifies a grant, award, or other acquisition of securities from the company.

