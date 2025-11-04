Insider Decision: Douglas Sharp Offloads $3.77M Worth Of Invesco Stock

Disclosed on November 3, Douglas Sharp, Senior Managing Director at Invesco (NYSE:IVZ), executed a substantial insider sell as per the latest SEC filing.

What Happened: Sharp's decision to sell 160,000 shares of Invesco was revealed in a Form 4 filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on Monday. The total value of the sale is $3,768,832.

During Tuesday's morning session, Invesco shares down by 0.08%, currently priced at $23.56.

Unveiling the Story Behind Invesco

Invesco provides investment-management services to retail (70% of managed assets) and institutional (30%) clients. At the end of September 2025, the firm had $2.125 trillion in assets under management spread among its equity (60% of AUM), balanced (3%), fixed-income (21%), alternative investment (6%), and money market (10%) operations. Passive products account for 47% of Invesco's total AUM. Invesco's US retail business is one of the 10 largest nonproprietary fund complexes in the country. The firm also has a meaningful presence outside of North America, with 31% of its AUM sourced from Europe, Africa, and the Middle East (16%) and Asia (15%).

Invesco: Delving into Financials

Revenue Growth: Invesco's remarkable performance in 3 months is evident. As of 30 September, 2025, the company achieved an impressive revenue growth rate of 8.24%. This signifies a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the revenue growth lags behind its industry peers. The company achieved a growth rate lower than the average among peers in Financials sector.

Analyzing Profitability Metrics:

Gross Margin: The company shows a low gross margin of 34.17% , suggesting potential challenges in cost control and profitability compared to its peers.

Earnings per Share (EPS): Invesco's EPS lags behind the industry average, indicating concerns and potential challenges with a current EPS of 0.67.

Debt Management: The company maintains a balanced debt approach with a debt-to-equity ratio below industry norms, standing at 0.71.

Market Valuation:

Price to Earnings (P/E) Ratio: The current P/E ratio of 16.04 is below industry norms, indicating potential undervaluation and presenting an investment opportunity.

Price to Sales (P/S) Ratio: The Price to Sales ratio is 1.71 , which is lower than the industry average. This suggests a possible undervaluation based on sales performance.

EV/EBITDA Analysis (Enterprise Value to its Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation & Amortization): Invesco's EV/EBITDA ratio, lower than industry averages at 13.95, indicates attractively priced shares.

Market Capitalization: Indicating a reduced size compared to industry averages, the company's market capitalization poses unique challenges.

Now trade stocks online commission free with Charles Schwab, a trusted and complete investment firm.

Navigating the Impact of Insider Transactions on Investments

It's important to note that insider transactions alone should not dictate investment decisions, but they can provide valuable insights.

In legal terms, an "insider" refers to any officer, director, or beneficial owner of more than ten percent of a company's equity securities registered under Section 12 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. This can include executives in the c-suite and large hedge funds. These insiders are required to let the public know of their transactions via a Form 4 filing, which must be filed within two business days of the transaction.

When a company insider makes a new purchase, that is an indication that they expect the stock to rise.

Insider sells, on the other hand, can be made for a variety of reasons, and may not necessarily mean that the seller thinks the stock will go down.

A Closer Look at Important Transaction Codes

Investors prefer focusing on transactions that take place in the open market, indicated in Table I of the Form 4 filing. A P in Box 3 indicates a purchase, while S indicates a sale. Transaction code C indicates the conversion of an option, and transaction code A indicates grant, award or other acquisition of securities from the company.

Check Out The Full List Of Invesco's Insider Trades.

Insider Buying Alert: Profit from C-Suite Moves

Benzinga Edge reveals every insider trade in real-time. Don't miss the next big stock move driven by insider confidence. Unlock this ultimate sentiment indicator now. Click here for access.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.