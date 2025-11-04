Sell Alert: David Hession Cashes Out $1.69M In Dorman Products Stock

On November 3, a recent SEC filing unveiled that David Hession, SVP and CFO at Dorman Products (NASDAQ:DORM) made an insider sell.

What Happened: After conducting a thorough analysis, Hession sold 12,493 shares of Dorman Products. This information was disclosed in a Form 4 filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on Monday. The total transaction value is $1,690,379.

As of Tuesday morning, Dorman Products shares are down by 0.0%, currently priced at $133.58.

Get to Know Dorman Products Better

Dorman Products Inc is a supplier of original equipment parts for automobiles. It offers automotive and heavy-duty replacement parts, automotive hardware, brake parts, and fasteners for the automotive and heavy-duty aftermarket. The products are sold under the Dorman brand and its sub-brands OE Solutions, Help!, Conduct-Tite, Super ATV, etc., through aftermarket retailers, warehouse distributors, specialty markets, and salvage yards. The company operates through three business segments, which include Light Duty, Heavy Duty, and Specialty Vehicle. A majority of its revenue is generated from the Light Duty segment, which designs and markets replacement parts and fasteners mainly for passenger cars and light trucks. Geographically, it derives key revenue from the United States.

Breaking Down Dorman Products's Financial Performance

Revenue Growth: Dorman Products's revenue growth over a period of 3 months has been noteworthy. As of 30 September, 2025, the company achieved a revenue growth rate of approximately 7.93%. This indicates a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company encountered difficulties, with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Consumer Discretionary sector.

Holistic Profitability Examination:

Gross Margin: The company excels with a remarkable gross margin of 44.4% , indicating superior cost efficiency and profitability compared to its industry peers.

Earnings per Share (EPS): Dorman Products's EPS is significantly higher than the industry average. The company demonstrates a robust bottom-line performance with a current EPS of 2.5.

Debt Management: The company maintains a balanced debt approach with a debt-to-equity ratio below industry norms, standing at 0.37.

Valuation Overview:

Price to Earnings (P/E) Ratio: The P/E ratio of 16.64 is lower than the industry average, implying a discounted valuation for Dorman Products's stock.

Price to Sales (P/S) Ratio: The current P/S ratio of 1.93 is above industry norms, reflecting an elevated valuation for Dorman Products's stock and potential overvaluation based on sales performance.

EV/EBITDA Analysis (Enterprise Value to its Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation & Amortization): At 11.01, Dorman Products's EV/EBITDA ratio reflects a below-par valuation compared to industry averages signalling undervaluation

Market Capitalization: With restricted market capitalization, the company is positioned below industry averages. This reflects a smaller scale relative to peers.

Understanding the Significance of Insider Transactions

Insider transactions are not the sole determinant of investment choices, but they are a factor worth considering.

Within the legal framework, an "insider" is defined as any officer, director, or beneficial owner holding more than ten percent of a company's equity securities as per Section 12 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. This includes executives in the c-suite and major hedge funds. These insiders are mandated to disclose their transactions through a Form 4 filing, to be submitted within two business days of the transaction.

The initiation of a new purchase by a company insider serves as a strong indication that they expect the stock to rise.

However, insider sells may not always signal a bearish view and can be influenced by various factors.

Breaking Down the Significance of Transaction Codes

Navigating through the landscape of transactions, investors often prioritize those unfolding in the open market, precisely detailed in Table I of the Form 4 filing. A P in Box 3 denotes a purchase, while S signifies a sale. Transaction code C signals the conversion of an option, and transaction code A denotes a grant, award, or other acquisition of securities from the company.

