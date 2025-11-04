Positive Signal: Shelley F Appel Shows Faith, Buying $178K In Matador Resources Stock

Disclosed in the latest SEC filing, a significant insider purchase on November 3, involves Shelley F Appel, Director at Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR).

What Happened: Appel made a significant move by purchasing 4,485 shares of Matador Resources as reported in a Form 4 filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. The transaction's total worth stands at $178,149.

Monitoring the market, Matador Resources's shares down by 1.53% at $38.66 during Tuesday's morning.

Delving into Matador Resources's Background

Matador Resources Co is an independent energy company engaged in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources. The majority of the company's assets are located in the United States, with an emphasis on oil and natural gas shale and other unconventional plays. Along with maintaining a portfolio of oil and natural gas properties, Matador works to identify and develop midstream opportunities that support and enhance its exploration and development business. The Company has two reportable business segments: exploration and production and midstream.

Financial Insights: Matador Resources

Positive Revenue Trend: Examining Matador Resources's financials over 3 months reveals a positive narrative. The company achieved a noteworthy revenue growth rate of 6.39% as of 30 September, 2025, showcasing a substantial increase in top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company trails behind with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Energy sector.

Evaluating Earnings Performance:

Gross Margin: The company shows a low gross margin of 35.08% , indicating concerns regarding cost management and overall profitability relative to its industry counterparts.

Earnings per Share (EPS): Matador Resources's EPS is notably higher than the industry average. The company achieved a positive bottom-line trend with a current EPS of 1.42.

Debt Management: With a below-average debt-to-equity ratio of 0.6, Matador Resources adopts a prudent financial strategy, indicating a balanced approach to debt management.

Analyzing Market Valuation:

Price to Earnings (P/E) Ratio: Matador Resources's P/E ratio of 6.29 is below the industry average, suggesting the stock may be undervalued.

Price to Sales (P/S) Ratio: With a lower-than-average P/S ratio of 1.28 , the stock presents an attractive valuation, potentially signaling a buying opportunity for investors interested in sales performance.

EV/EBITDA Analysis (Enterprise Value to its Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation & Amortization): With an EV/EBITDA ratio lower than industry benchmarks at 3.22, Matador Resources presents an attractive value opportunity.

Market Capitalization Analysis: Falling below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization reflects a reduced size compared to peers. This positioning may be influenced by factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Now trade stocks online commission free with Charles Schwab, a trusted and complete investment firm.

Unmasking the Significance of Insider Transactions

Insider transactions should be considered alongside other factors when making investment decisions, as they can offer important insights.

Within the legal framework, an "insider" is defined as any officer, director, or beneficial owner holding more than ten percent of a company's equity securities as per Section 12 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. This includes executives in the c-suite and major hedge funds. These insiders are mandated to disclose their transactions through a Form 4 filing, to be submitted within two business days of the transaction.

The initiation of a new purchase by a company insider serves as a strong indication that they expect the stock to rise.

However, insider sells may not always signal a bearish view and can be influenced by various factors.

Transaction Codes Worth Your Attention

When it comes to transactions, investors tend to focus on those in the open market, detailed in Table I of the Form 4 filing. A P in Box 3 denotes a purchase, while S indicates a sale. Transaction code C signals the conversion of an option, and transaction code A denotes a grant, award, or other acquisition of securities from the company.

Check Out The Full List Of Matador Resources's Insider Trades.

Insider Buying Alert: Profit from C-Suite Moves

Benzinga Edge reveals every insider trade in real-time. Don't miss the next big stock move driven by insider confidence. Unlock this ultimate sentiment indicator now. Click here for access.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.