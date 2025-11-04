Badri Kothandaraman Of Enphase Energy Shows Optimism, Buys $309K In Stock

On November 3, Badri Kothandaraman, President & CEO at Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) executed a significant insider buy, as disclosed in the latest SEC filing.

What Happened: Kothandaraman's recent purchase of 10,000 shares of Enphase Energy, disclosed in a Form 4 filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on Monday, reflects confidence in the company's potential. The total transaction value is $309,317.

The latest update on Tuesday morning shows Enphase Energy shares down by 0.19%, trading at $29.45.

All You Need to Know About Enphase Energy

Enphase Energy is a global energy technology company. It delivers smart, easy-to-use solutions that manage solar generation, storage, and communication on one platform. The company's microinverter technology primarily serves the rooftop solar market and produces a fully integrated solar-plus-storage solution. Enphase derives a majority of revenue from the United States.

Unraveling the Financial Story of Enphase Energy

Revenue Growth: Over the 3 months period, Enphase Energy showcased positive performance, achieving a revenue growth rate of 7.76% as of 30 September, 2025. This reflects a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the company achieved a growth rate higher than the average among peers in Information Technology sector.

Key Profitability Indicators:

Gross Margin: The company maintains a high gross margin of 47.81% , indicating strong cost management and profitability compared to its peers.

Earnings per Share (EPS): With an EPS below industry norms, Enphase Energy exhibits below-average bottom-line performance with a current EPS of 0.51.

Debt Management: Enphase Energy's debt-to-equity ratio surpasses industry norms, standing at 1.22. This suggests the company carries a substantial amount of debt, posing potential financial challenges.

Valuation Metrics: A Closer Look

Price to Earnings (P/E) Ratio: With a lower-than-average P/E ratio of 20.21 , the stock indicates an attractive valuation, potentially presenting a buying opportunity.

Price to Sales (P/S) Ratio: With a lower-than-average P/S ratio of 2.69 , the stock presents an attractive valuation, potentially signaling a buying opportunity for investors interested in sales performance.

EV/EBITDA Analysis (Enterprise Value to its Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation & Amortization): With a lower-than-industry-average EV/EBITDA ratio of 11.14, Enphase Energy presents a potential value opportunity, as investors are paying less for each unit of EBITDA.

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company's market capitalization is below the industry average, suggesting that it is relatively smaller compared to peers. This could be due to various factors, including perceived growth potential or operational scale.

Illuminating the Importance of Insider Transactions

Investors should view insider transactions as part of a multifaceted analysis and not rely solely on them for decision-making.

When discussing legal matters, the term "insider" refers to any officer, director, or beneficial owner holding more than ten percent of a company's equity securities, as stipulated in Section 12 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. This includes executives in the c-suite and significant hedge funds. Such insiders are required to report their transactions through a Form 4 filing, which must be completed within two business days of the transaction.

A new purchase by a company insider is a indication that they anticipate the stock will rise.

On the other hand, insider sells may not necessarily indicate a bearish view and can be motivated by various factors.

Unlocking the Meaning of Transaction Codes

For investors, a primary focus lies on transactions occurring in the open market, as indicated in Table I of the Form 4 filing. A P in Box 3 denotes a purchase, while S signifies a sale. Transaction code C signals the conversion of an option, and transaction code A denotes a grant, award, or other acquisition of securities from the company.

Check Out The Full List Of Enphase Energy's Insider Trades.

