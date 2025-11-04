Insider Unloading: Yee May Yap Sells $1.99M Worth Of Jabil Shares

A substantial insider sell was reported on November 3, by Yee May Yap, SVP at Jabil (NYSE:JBL), based on the recent SEC filing.

What Happened: A Form 4 filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on Monday outlined that Yap executed a sale of 8,858 shares of Jabil with a total value of $1,993,315.

Tracking the Tuesday's morning session, Jabil shares are trading at $213.14, showing a down of 3.25%.

Unveiling the Story Behind Jabil

Jabil Inc. is a U.S based company providing engineering, manufacturing, and supply chain solutions. It provides comprehensive electronics design, production, and product management services to companies in various industries and end markets. It operates through three segments: Regulated Industries, serving automotive, healthcare, and renewables; Intelligent Infrastructure, focused on AI, cloud, data centers, and communications, driving the majority of revenue; and Connected Living and Digital Commerce, specializing in digitalization and automation, such as robotics and warehouse automation. The company operates in the U.S., Mexico, China, Malaysia, Singapore, and several other markets.

Jabil's Financial Performance

Positive Revenue Trend: Examining Jabil's financials over 3 months reveals a positive narrative. The company achieved a noteworthy revenue growth rate of 18.5% as of 31 August, 2025, showcasing a substantial increase in top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company surpassed expectations with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Information Technology sector.

Exploring Profitability:

Gross Margin: The company shows a low gross margin of 9.49% , indicating concerns regarding cost management and overall profitability relative to its industry counterparts.

Earnings per Share (EPS): The company excels with an EPS that surpasses the industry average. With a current EPS of 2.03, Jabil showcases strong earnings per share.

Debt Management: Jabil's debt-to-equity ratio surpasses industry norms, standing at 2.22. This suggests the company carries a substantial amount of debt, posing potential financial challenges.

Analyzing Market Valuation:

Price to Earnings (P/E) Ratio: The P/E ratio of 37.21 is lower than the industry average, implying a discounted valuation for Jabil's stock.

Price to Sales (P/S) Ratio: The current P/S ratio of 0.82 is below industry norms, suggesting potential undervaluation and presenting an investment opportunity for those considering sales performance.

EV/EBITDA Analysis (Enterprise Value to its Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation & Amortization): With an EV/EBITDA ratio lower than industry benchmarks at 14.58, Jabil presents an attractive value opportunity.

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company's market capitalization surpasses industry averages, showcasing a dominant size relative to peers and suggesting a strong market position.

Now trade stocks online commission free with Charles Schwab, a trusted and complete investment firm.

Why Insider Transactions Are Key in Investment Decisions

Insider transactions shouldn't be used primarily to make an investing decision, however an insider transaction can be an important factor in the investing decision.

In the context of legal matters, the term "insider" refers to any officer, director, or beneficial owner holding more than ten percent of a company's equity securities, as outlined by Section 12 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. This includes executives in the c-suite and significant hedge funds. Such insiders are obligated to report their transactions through a Form 4 filing, which must be completed within two business days of the transaction.

Pointing towards optimism, a company insider's new purchase signals their positive anticipation for the stock to rise.

Despite insider sells not always signaling a bearish sentiment, they can be driven by various factors.

Essential Transaction Codes Unveiled

Digging into the details of stock transactions, investors frequently turn their attention to those taking place in the open market, as outlined in Table I of the Form 4 filing. A P in Box 3 indicates a purchase, while S signifies a sale. Transaction code C signals the conversion of an option, and transaction code A denotes a grant, award, or other acquisition of securities from the company.

Check Out The Full List Of Jabil's Insider Trades.

Insider Buying Alert: Profit from C-Suite Moves

Benzinga Edge reveals every insider trade in real-time. Don't miss the next big stock move driven by insider confidence. Unlock this ultimate sentiment indicator now. Click here for access.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.