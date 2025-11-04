Insider Decision: Fred B. Davenport, Jr. Exercises Options At Medpace Hldgs For $3.49M

On November 3, it was revealed in an SEC filing that Fred B. Davenport, Jr., Board Member at Medpace Hldgs (NASDAQ:MEDP) executed a significant exercise of company stock options.

What Happened: In an insider options sale disclosed in a Form 4 filing on Monday with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, Jr., Board Member at Medpace Hldgs, exercised stock options for 6,472 shares of MEDP. The transaction value amounted to $3,488,602.

During Tuesday's morning session, Medpace Hldgs shares down by 0.0%, currently priced at $594.02. Considering the current price, Jr.'s 6,472 shares have a total value of $3,488,602.

Get to Know Medpace Hldgs Better

Medpace is a late-stage contract research organization that provides full-service drug-development and clinical trial services to small and midsize biotechnology, pharmaceutical, and medical device firms. It also offers ancillary services, including bioanalytical laboratory services and imaging capabilities. The company was founded over 30 years ago and has more than 5,400 employees across 40 countries. Medpace is headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio, and its operations are primarily based in the US, with additional presence in Europe, Asia, South America, Africa, and Australia. Cinven, a global private equity firm, acquired Medpace for $915 million in 2014 and exited its investment in 2018.

Financial Milestones: Medpace Hldgs's Journey

Positive Revenue Trend: Examining Medpace Hldgs's financials over 3 months reveals a positive narrative. The company achieved a noteworthy revenue growth rate of 23.74% as of 30 September, 2025, showcasing a substantial increase in top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the company achieved a growth rate higher than the average among peers in Health Care sector.

Profitability Metrics: Unlocking Value

Gross Margin: The company issues a cost efficiency warning with a low gross margin of 29.84% , indicating potential difficulties in maintaining profitability compared to its peers.

Earnings per Share (EPS): Medpace Hldgs's EPS outshines the industry average, indicating a strong bottom-line trend with a current EPS of 3.95.

Debt Management: With a below-average debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, Medpace Hldgs adopts a prudent financial strategy, indicating a balanced approach to debt management.

Navigating Market Valuation:

Price to Earnings (P/E) Ratio: The current P/E ratio of 41.53 is below industry norms, indicating potential undervaluation and presenting an investment opportunity.

Price to Sales (P/S) Ratio: With a relatively high Price to Sales ratio of 7.62 as compared to the industry average, the stock might be considered overvalued based on sales performance.

EV/EBITDA Analysis (Enterprise Value to its Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation & Amortization): At 30.94, the company's EV/EBITDA ratio outperforms industry norms, reflecting positive market perception. This positioning indicates optimistic expectations for the company's future performance.

Market Capitalization Analysis: Falling below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization reflects a reduced size compared to peers. This positioning may be influenced by factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

The Impact of Insider Transactions on Investments

It's important to note that insider transactions alone should not dictate investment decisions, but they can provide valuable insights.

Considering the legal perspective, an "insider" is defined as any officer, director, or beneficial owner holding more than ten percent of a company's equity securities, according to Section 12 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. This includes executives in the c-suite and major hedge funds. These insiders are mandated to disclose their transactions through a Form 4 filing, to be submitted within two business days of the transaction.

Pointing towards optimism, a company insider's new purchase signals their positive anticipation for the stock to rise.

Nevertheless, insider sells may not necessarily indicate a bearish view and can be influenced by various factors.

Transaction Codes Worth Your Attention

Investors prefer focusing on transactions that take place in the open market, indicated in Table I of the Form 4 filing. A P in Box 3 indicates a purchase, while S indicates a sale. Transaction code C indicates the conversion of an option, and transaction code A indicates grant, award or other acquisition of securities from the company.

Check Out The Full List Of Medpace Hldgs's Insider Trades.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.