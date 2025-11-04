Witness A Substantial Acquisition As Rupert Vessey Acquires Bio-Techne Stock Options Worth $3K

Rupert Vessey, Director at Bio-Techne (NASDAQ:TECH), reported acquisition of company stock options on November 3, according to a new SEC filing.

What Happened: A Form 4 filing from the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on Monday showed that Vessey, Director at Bio-Techne, a company in the Health Care sector, acquired stock options for 3,777 shares of TECH. The options allow Vessey to buy the company's stock at $60.96 per share.

The latest update on Tuesday morning shows Bio-Techne shares up by 1.13%, trading at $61.95. At this price, Vessey's 3,777 shares are worth $3,758.

About Bio-Techne

Based in Minnesota, Bio-Techne is a life sciences manufacturer supplying consumables and instruments for the pharma, biotech, academic, and diagnostic markets. It reports in two segments: protein sciences (about 75% of revenue) and diagnostics and genomics (25%). The protein sciences segment sells reagents and analytical instruments used in life sciences research, including antibodies used in protein analysis. The diagnostics and genomics segment sells diagnostic reagents, molecular diagnostics, and spatial biology products. The United States accounts for about 55% of revenue. The firm also has operations in Europe, the Middle East, and Africa (20% of sales), the UK (5%), and Asia-Pacific (15%), with the rest of the world accounting for the remaining 5%.

Key Indicators: Bio-Techne's Financial Health

Revenue Growth: Bio-Techne's revenue growth over a period of 3 months has been noteworthy. As of 30 June, 2025, the company achieved a revenue growth rate of approximately 3.55%. This indicates a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company trails behind with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Health Care sector.

Profitability Metrics: Unlocking Value

Gross Margin: The company excels with a remarkable gross margin of 62.72% , indicating superior cost efficiency and profitability compared to its industry peers.

Earnings per Share (EPS): Bio-Techne's EPS is below the industry average. The company faced challenges with a current EPS of -0.11. This suggests a potential decline in earnings.

Debt Management: Bio-Techne's debt-to-equity ratio is below industry norms, indicating a sound financial structure with a ratio of 0.23.

Navigating Market Valuation:

Price to Earnings (P/E) Ratio: The current Price to Earnings ratio of 133.17 is higher than the industry average, indicating the stock is priced at a premium level according to the market sentiment.

Price to Sales (P/S) Ratio: The current P/S ratio of 8.02 is above industry norms, reflecting an elevated valuation for Bio-Techne's stock and potential overvaluation based on sales performance.

EV/EBITDA Analysis (Enterprise Value to its Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation & Amortization): A high EV/EBITDA ratio of 45.28 reflects market recognition of Bio-Techne's value, positioning it as more highly valued compared to industry peers.

Market Capitalization Analysis: Falling below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization reflects a reduced size compared to peers. This positioning may be influenced by factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Now trade stocks online commission free with Charles Schwab, a trusted and complete investment firm.

The Relevance of Insider Transactions

Insider transactions should be considered alongside other factors when making investment decisions, as they can offer important insights.

In the context of legal matters, the term "insider" refers to any officer, director, or beneficial owner holding more than ten percent of a company's equity securities, as outlined by Section 12 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. This includes executives in the c-suite and significant hedge funds. Such insiders are obligated to report their transactions through a Form 4 filing, which must be completed within two business days of the transaction.

Pointing towards optimism, a company insider's new purchase signals their positive anticipation for the stock to rise.

Despite insider sells not always signaling a bearish sentiment, they can be driven by various factors.

A Deep Dive into Insider Transaction Codes

Surveying the realm of stock transactions, investors often give prominence to those unfolding in the open market, systematically detailed in Table I of the Form 4 filing. A P in Box 3 indicates a purchase, while S signifies a sale. Transaction code C denotes the conversion of an option, and transaction code A denotes a grant, award, or other acquisition of securities from the company.

Check Out The Full List Of Bio-Techne's Insider Trades.

Insider Buying Alert: Profit from C-Suite Moves

Benzinga Edge reveals every insider trade in real-time. Don't miss the next big stock move driven by insider confidence. Unlock this ultimate sentiment indicator now. Click here for access.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.