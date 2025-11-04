Exploring The Competitive Space: Amazon.com Versus Industry Peers In Broadline Retail

In today's fast-paced and competitive business landscape, it is essential for investors and industry enthusiasts to thoroughly analyze companies before making investment decisions. In this article, we will conduct a comprehensive industry comparison, evaluating Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) against its key competitors in the Broadline Retail industry. By examining key financial metrics, market position, and growth prospects, we aim to provide valuable insights for investors and shed light on company's performance within the industry.

Amazon.com Background

Amazon is the leading online retailer and marketplace for third party sellers. Retail related revenue represents approximately 74% of total, followed by Amazon Web Services (17%), and advertising services (9%). International segments constitute 22% of Amazon's total revenue, led by Germany, the United Kingdom, and Japan.

Company P/E P/B P/S ROE EBITDA (in billions) Gross Profit (in billions) Revenue Growth Amazon.com Inc 35.88 7.35 3.97 6.02% $45.5 $91.5 13.4% Alibaba Group Holding Ltd 19.35 2.81 2.86 4.26% $53.52 $111.22 1.82% PDD Holdings Inc 14.50 3.76 3.47 8.89% $25.79 $58.13 7.14% MercadoLibre Inc 56.54 18.89 4.48 7.06% $0.88 $3.21 39.48% Sea Ltd 81.14 9.63 5.06 4.36% $0.58 $2.41 38.16% Coupang Inc 159.90 12.44 1.84 0.71% $0.34 $2.56 16.4% JD.com Inc 9.14 1.46 0.28 2.68% $7.34 $56.64 22.4% eBay Inc 18.35 7.93 3.66 13.35% $0.74 $2.0 9.47% Dillard's Inc 16.62 4.90 1.45 3.86% $0.14 $0.58 1.41% Vipshop Holdings Ltd 9.39 1.56 0.61 3.74% $1.91 $6.05 -3.98% Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc 36.03 4.27 3.15 3.49% $0.09 $0.27 17.49% MINISO Group Holding Ltd 20.07 4.25 2.53 4.56% $0.73 $2.2 23.07% Macy's Inc 11.33 1.20 0.25 1.95% $0.36 $2.1 -1.9% Kohl's Corp 8.82 0.47 0.12 3.97% $0.45 $1.53 -4.98% Hour Loop Inc 60.67 8.94 0.46 18.14% $0.0 $0.02 -3.45% Average 37.27 5.89 2.16 5.79% $6.63 $17.78 11.61%

Through an analysis of Amazon.com, we can infer the following trends:

At 35.88 , the stock's Price to Earnings ratio is 0.96x less than the industry average, suggesting favorable growth potential.

The elevated Price to Book ratio of 7.35 relative to the industry average by 1.25x suggests company might be overvalued based on its book value.

The stock's relatively high Price to Sales ratio of 3.97 , surpassing the industry average by 1.84x , may indicate an aspect of overvaluation in terms of sales performance.

The company has a higher Return on Equity (ROE) of 6.02% , which is 0.23% above the industry average. This suggests efficient use of equity to generate profits and demonstrates profitability and growth potential.

The company has higher Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation, and Amortization (EBITDA) of $45.5 Billion , which is 6.86x above the industry average, indicating stronger profitability and robust cash flow generation.

The gross profit of $91.5 Billion is 5.15x above that of its industry, highlighting stronger profitability and higher earnings from its core operations.

The company is experiencing remarkable revenue growth, with a rate of 13.4%, outperforming the industry average of 11.61%.

Debt To Equity Ratio

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio is a financial metric that helps determine the level of financial risk associated with a company's capital structure.

Considering the debt-to-equity ratio in industry comparisons allows for a concise evaluation of a company's financial health and risk profile, aiding in informed decision-making.

In light of the Debt-to-Equity ratio, a comparison between Amazon.com and its top 4 peers reveals the following information:

Amazon.com is in a relatively stronger financial position compared to its top 4 peers, as evidenced by its lower debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37 .

This implies that the company relies less on debt financing and has a more favorable balance between debt and equity.

Key Takeaways

For Amazon.com, the PE ratio is low compared to its peers in the Broadline Retail industry, indicating potential undervaluation. The high PB and PS ratios suggest that the market values Amazon.com's assets and sales highly. Amazon.com's high ROE, EBITDA, gross profit, and revenue growth reflect strong financial performance relative to industry peers, highlighting its profitability and growth potential.

