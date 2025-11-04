November 4, 2025 10:00 AM 1 min read

If You Invested $1000 In Sprouts Farmers Market Stock 10 Years Ago, You Would Have This Much Today

Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM) has outperformed the market over the past 10 years by 1.29% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 13.78%. Currently, Sprouts Farmers Market has a market capitalization of $8.23 billion.

Buying $1000 In SFM: If an investor had bought $1000 of SFM stock 10 years ago, it would be worth $3,681.90 today based on a price of $84.53 for SFM at the time of writing.

Sprouts Farmers Market's Performance Over Last 10 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

