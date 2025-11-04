$100 Invested In Martin Marietta Materials 5 Years Ago Would Be Worth This Much Today

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM) has outperformed the market over the past 5 years by 5.06% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 18.83%. Currently, Martin Marietta Materials has a market capitalization of $37.21 billion.

Buying $100 In MLM: If an investor had bought $100 of MLM stock 5 years ago, it would be worth $241.74 today based on a price of $617.00 for MLM at the time of writing.

Martin Marietta Materials's Performance Over Last 5 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.