If You Invested $1000 In Oracle Stock 15 Years Ago, You Would Have This Much Today

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) has outperformed the market over the past 15 years by 3.56% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 15.75%. Currently, Oracle has a market capitalization of $732.65 billion.

Buying $1000 In ORCL: If an investor had bought $1000 of ORCL stock 15 years ago, it would be worth $8,879.13 today based on a price of $257.00 for ORCL at the time of writing.

Oracle's Performance Over Last 15 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

