Here's How Much You Would Have Made Owning Curtiss-Wright Stock In The Last 15 Years

Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW) has outperformed the market over the past 15 years by 9.7% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 21.9%. Currently, Curtiss-Wright has a market capitalization of $22.67 billion.

Buying $100 In CW: If an investor had bought $100 of CW stock 15 years ago, it would be worth $1,949.40 today based on a price of $601.78 for CW at the time of writing.

Curtiss-Wright's Performance Over Last 15 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.