Here's How Much $1000 Invested In Nutanix 5 Years Ago Would Be Worth Today

Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX) has outperformed the market over the past 5 years by 8.09% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 22.4%. Currently, Nutanix has a market capitalization of $19.27 billion.

Buying $1000 In NTNX: If an investor had bought $1000 of NTNX stock 5 years ago, it would be worth $2,803.78 today based on a price of $71.16 for NTNX at the time of writing.

Nutanix's Performance Over Last 5 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

