November 3, 2025

Here's How Much $100 Invested In Blackstone 15 Years Ago Would Be Worth Today

by Benzinga Insights
Blackstone (NYSE:BX) has outperformed the market over the past 15 years by 4.78% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 16.96%. Currently, Blackstone has a market capitalization of $113.97 billion.

Buying $100 In BX: If an investor had bought $100 of BX stock 15 years ago, it would be worth $1,035.23 today based on a price of $145.60 for BX at the time of writing.

Blackstone's Performance Over Last 15 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

