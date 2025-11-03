Here's How Much $1000 Invested In Fabrinet 5 Years Ago Would Be Worth Today

Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) has outperformed the market over the past 5 years by 31.68% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 45.96%. Currently, Fabrinet has a market capitalization of $15.94 billion.

Buying $1000 In FN: If an investor had bought $1000 of FN stock 5 years ago, it would be worth $6,634.45 today based on a price of $446.00 for FN at the time of writing.

Fabrinet's Performance Over Last 5 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.