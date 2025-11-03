Market Analysis: Amazon.com And Competitors In Broadline Retail Industry

In today's rapidly changing and highly competitive business world, it is imperative for investors and industry observers to carefully assess companies before making investment choices. In this article, we will undertake a comprehensive industry comparison, evaluating Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) vis-à-vis its key competitors in the Broadline Retail industry. Through a detailed analysis of important financial indicators, market standing, and growth potential, our goal is to provide valuable insights and highlight company's performance in the industry.

Amazon.com Background

Amazon is the leading online retailer and marketplace for third party sellers. Retail related revenue represents approximately 74% of total, followed by Amazon Web Services (17%), and advertising services (9%). International segments constitute 22% of Amazon's total revenue, led by Germany, the United Kingdom, and Japan.

Company P/E P/B P/S ROE EBITDA (in billions) Gross Profit (in billions) Revenue Growth Amazon.com Inc 34.49 7.06 3.82 6.02% $45.5 $91.5 13.4% Alibaba Group Holding Ltd 19.62 2.85 2.90 4.26% $53.52 $111.22 1.82% PDD Holdings Inc 14.48 3.76 3.46 8.89% $25.79 $58.13 7.14% MercadoLibre Inc 56.80 18.97 4.50 7.06% $0.88 $3.21 39.48% Sea Ltd 80.54 9.56 5.02 4.36% $0.58 $2.41 38.16% Coupang Inc 159.85 12.44 1.84 0.71% $0.34 $2.56 16.4% JD.com Inc 9.18 1.46 0.28 2.68% $7.34 $56.64 22.4% eBay Inc 18.03 7.79 3.60 13.35% $0.74 $2.0 9.47% Dillard's Inc 16.57 4.88 1.44 3.86% $0.14 $0.58 1.41% Vipshop Holdings Ltd 9.32 1.55 0.61 3.74% $1.91 $6.05 -3.98% Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc 35.03 4.15 3.06 3.49% $0.09 $0.27 17.49% MINISO Group Holding Ltd 20.01 4.24 2.52 4.56% $0.73 $2.2 23.07% Macy's Inc 11.07 1.18 0.24 1.95% $0.36 $2.1 -1.9% Kohl's Corp 8.75 0.46 0.12 3.97% $0.45 $1.53 -4.98% Hour Loop Inc 66.67 9.82 0.51 18.14% $0.0 $0.02 -3.45% Average 37.57 5.94 2.15 5.79% $6.63 $17.78 11.61%

By conducting a comprehensive analysis of Amazon.com, the following trends become evident:

With a Price to Earnings ratio of 34.49 , which is 0.92x less than the industry average, the stock shows potential for growth at a reasonable price, making it an interesting consideration for market participants.

It could be trading at a premium in relation to its book value, as indicated by its Price to Book ratio of 7.06 which exceeds the industry average by 1.19x .

The Price to Sales ratio of 3.82 , which is 1.78x the industry average, suggests the stock could potentially be overvalued in relation to its sales performance compared to its peers.

The Return on Equity (ROE) of 6.02% is 0.23% above the industry average, highlighting efficient use of equity to generate profits.

The Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation, and Amortization (EBITDA) of $45.5 Billion is 6.86x above the industry average, highlighting stronger profitability and robust cash flow generation.

With higher gross profit of $91.5 Billion , which indicates 5.15x above the industry average, the company demonstrates stronger profitability and higher earnings from its core operations.

The company's revenue growth of 13.4% is notably higher compared to the industry average of 11.61%, showcasing exceptional sales performance and strong demand for its products or services.

Debt To Equity Ratio

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio helps evaluate the capital structure and financial leverage of a company.

Considering the debt-to-equity ratio in industry comparisons allows for a concise evaluation of a company's financial health and risk profile, aiding in informed decision-making.

In terms of the Debt-to-Equity ratio, Amazon.com can be assessed by comparing it to its top 4 peers, resulting in the following observations:

In terms of the debt-to-equity ratio, Amazon.com has a lower level of debt compared to its top 4 peers, indicating a stronger financial position.

This implies that the company relies less on debt financing and has a more favorable balance between debt and equity with a lower debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Key Takeaways

For Amazon.com, the PE ratio is low compared to its peers in the Broadline Retail industry, indicating potential undervaluation. The high PB and PS ratios suggest that the market values Amazon.com's assets and sales highly. Amazon.com's high ROE, EBITDA, gross profit, and revenue growth outperform its industry peers, reflecting strong financial performance and growth potential.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.