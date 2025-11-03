In today's rapidly changing and highly competitive business world, it is vital for investors and industry enthusiasts to carefully assess companies. In this article, we will perform a comprehensive industry comparison, evaluating Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META) against its key competitors in the Interactive Media & Services industry. By analyzing important financial metrics, market position, and growth prospects, we aim to provide valuable insights for investors and shed light on company's performance within the industry.

Meta Platforms Background

Meta is the largest social media company in the world, boasting close to 4 billion monthly active users worldwide. The firm's "Family of Apps," its core business, consists of Facebook, Instagram, Messenger, and WhatsApp. End users can leverage these applications for a variety of different purposes, from keeping in touch with friends to following celebrities and running digital businesses for free. Meta packages customer data, gleaned from its application ecosystem and sells ads to digital advertisers. While the firm has been investing heavily in its Reality Labs business, it remains a very small part of Meta's overall sales.

Company P/E P/B P/S ROE EBITDA (in billions) Gross Profit (in billions) Revenue Growth Meta Platforms Inc 28.69 8.42 8.85 1.39% $26.85 $42.04 26.25% Alphabet Inc 27.76 8.77 8.94 9.33% $49.74 $60.98 15.95% Baidu Inc 11.01 1.07 2.23 2.69% $8.84 $14.36 -3.59% Reddit Inc 96.29 15.17 21.47 6.51% $0.14 $0.53 67.91% Pinterest Inc 11.99 4.68 5.96 0.82% $0.0 $0.8 16.93% Bilibili Inc 405.18 6.27 3.10 1.53% $0.81 $2.68 19.76% FuboTV Inc 19.89 11.85 0.86 -1.98% $0.01 $0.08 -2.81% Trump Media & Technology Group Corp 170.28 1.88 909.63 -1.26% $-0.01 $0.0 5.54% ZoomInfo Technologies Inc 44.88 2.30 3.13 1.5% $0.09 $0.26 5.21% CarGurus Inc 28.10 8.01 4.01 5.34% $0.06 $0.2 7.01% Weibo Corp 7.72 0.74 1.65 3.58% $0.15 $0.34 1.58% Yelp Inc 15.13 2.79 1.55 5.98% $0.07 $0.33 3.75% Tripadvisor Inc 33.48 2.98 1.25 5.67% $0.09 $0.49 6.44% Ziff Davis Inc 21.46 0.75 1 1.44% $0.09 $0.3 9.79% Taboola.com Ltd 89.12 1.14 0.66 -0.45% $0.02 $0.14 8.71% Average 70.16 4.89 68.96 2.91% $4.29 $5.82 11.58%

When analyzing Meta Platforms, the following trends become evident:

At 28.69 , the stock's Price to Earnings ratio is 0.41x less than the industry average, suggesting favorable growth potential.

It could be trading at a premium in relation to its book value, as indicated by its Price to Book ratio of 8.42 which exceeds the industry average by 1.72x .

Based on its sales performance, the stock could be deemed undervalued with a Price to Sales ratio of 8.85 , which is 0.13x the industry average.

The Return on Equity (ROE) of 1.39% is 1.52% below the industry average, suggesting potential inefficiency in utilizing equity to generate profits.

The company has higher Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation, and Amortization (EBITDA) of $26.85 Billion , which is 6.26x above the industry average, indicating stronger profitability and robust cash flow generation.

The company has higher gross profit of $42.04 Billion , which indicates 7.22x above the industry average, indicating stronger profitability and higher earnings from its core operations.

The company's revenue growth of 26.25% exceeds the industry average of 11.58%, indicating strong sales performance and market outperformance.

Debt To Equity Ratio

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio indicates the proportion of debt and equity used by a company to finance its assets and operations.

Considering the debt-to-equity ratio in industry comparisons allows for a concise evaluation of a company's financial health and risk profile, aiding in informed decision-making.

In terms of the Debt-to-Equity ratio, Meta Platforms stands in comparison with its top 4 peers, leading to the following comparisons:

Meta Platforms exhibits a stronger financial position compared to its top 4 peers in the sector, as indicated by its lower debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26 .

This suggests that the company has a more favorable balance between debt and equity, which can be seen as a positive aspect for investors.

Key Takeaways

For Meta Platforms, the PE ratio is low compared to peers, indicating potential undervaluation. The high PB ratio suggests the market values the company's assets highly. A low PS ratio implies sales are relatively cheap. The low ROE may indicate lower profitability compared to peers. The high EBITDA and gross profit suggest strong operational performance. High revenue growth indicates potential for future expansion.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.