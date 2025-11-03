November 3, 2025 10:00 AM 1 min read

$100 Invested In Pure Storage 10 Years Ago Would Be Worth This Much Today

Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG) has outperformed the market over the past 10 years by 6.48% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 19.08%. Currently, Pure Storage has a market capitalization of $32.93 billion.

Buying $100 In PSTG: If an investor had bought $100 of PSTG stock 10 years ago, it would be worth $566.54 today based on a price of $100.20 for PSTG at the time of writing.

Pure Storage's Performance Over Last 10 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

