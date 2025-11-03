November 3, 2025 9:31 AM 1 min read

Here's How Much You Would Have Made Owning Lattice Semiconductor Stock In The Last 15 Years

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC) has outperformed the market over the past 15 years by 7.83% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 20.01%. Currently, Lattice Semiconductor has a market capitalization of $10.20 billion.

Buying $100 In LSCC: If an investor had bought $100 of LSCC stock 15 years ago, it would be worth $1,501.23 today based on a price of $74.50 for LSCC at the time of writing.

Lattice Semiconductor's Performance Over Last 15 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

