Major Purchase Alert: Payman Khales Invests $203K In Integer Holdings Stock

Payman Khales, President & CEO at Integer Holdings (NYSE:ITGR), reported an insider buy on October 30, according to a new SEC filing.

What Happened: Khales's recent move, as outlined in a Form 4 filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on Thursday, involves purchasing 3,127 shares of Integer Holdings. The total transaction value is $203,067.

Monitoring the market, Integer Holdings's shares up by 0.96% at $63.93 during Friday's morning.

All You Need to Know About Integer Holdings

Integer Holdings Corp is a manufacturer of medical device components used by original equipment manufacturers in the medical industry. The company also develops batteries used in nonmedical applications in the energy, military, and environmental markets. The firm organizes itself into one segment and derives its revenues from three product lines: Cardio & Vascular, Cardiac Rhythm Management & Neuromodulation and Other Markets. The company earns more than half of its revenue in the United States.

A Deep Dive into Integer Holdings's Financials

Revenue Growth: Integer Holdings's revenue growth over a period of 3 months has been noteworthy. As of 30 September, 2025, the company achieved a revenue growth rate of approximately 8.41%. This indicates a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company encountered difficulties, with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Health Care sector.

Insights into Profitability:

Gross Margin: The company faces challenges with a low gross margin of 26.98% , suggesting potential difficulties in cost control and profitability compared to its peers.

Earnings per Share (EPS): Integer Holdings's EPS is a standout, portraying a positive bottom-line trend that exceeds the industry average with a current EPS of 1.13.

Debt Management: Integer Holdings's debt-to-equity ratio surpasses industry norms, standing at 0.75. This suggests the company carries a substantial amount of debt, posing potential financial challenges.

Navigating Market Valuation:

Price to Earnings (P/E) Ratio: The P/E ratio of 26.06 is lower than the industry average, implying a discounted valuation for Integer Holdings's stock.

Price to Sales (P/S) Ratio: With a lower-than-average P/S ratio of 1.24 , the stock presents an attractive valuation, potentially signaling a buying opportunity for investors interested in sales performance.

EV/EBITDA Analysis (Enterprise Value to its Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation & Amortization): With an EV/EBITDA ratio lower than industry benchmarks at 12.24, Integer Holdings presents an attractive value opportunity.

Market Capitalization Analysis: Reflecting a smaller scale, the company's market capitalization is positioned below industry averages. This could be attributed to factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Now trade stocks online commission free with Charles Schwab, a trusted and complete investment firm.

The Relevance of Insider Transactions

Insider transactions, although significant, should be considered within the larger context of market analysis and trends.

Considering the legal perspective, an "insider" is defined as any officer, director, or beneficial owner holding more than ten percent of a company's equity securities, according to Section 12 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. This includes executives in the c-suite and major hedge funds. These insiders are mandated to disclose their transactions through a Form 4 filing, to be submitted within two business days of the transaction.

Pointing towards optimism, a company insider's new purchase signals their positive anticipation for the stock to rise.

Nevertheless, insider sells may not necessarily indicate a bearish view and can be influenced by various factors.

Breaking Down the Significance of Transaction Codes

For investors, a primary focus lies on transactions occurring in the open market, as indicated in Table I of the Form 4 filing. A P in Box 3 denotes a purchase, while S signifies a sale. Transaction code C signals the conversion of an option, and transaction code A denotes a grant, award, or other acquisition of securities from the company.

Check Out The Full List Of Integer Holdings's Insider Trades.

Insider Buying Alert: Profit from C-Suite Moves

Benzinga Edge reveals every insider trade in real-time. Don't miss the next big stock move driven by insider confidence. Unlock this ultimate sentiment indicator now. Click here for access.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.