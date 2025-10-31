Major Exercise Alert: RUSSELL CHANDLER III Exercises Options Worth $99K At CoreCard

A significant insider transaction involving the exercise of company stock options was reported on October 30, by RUSSELL CHANDLER III, Board Member at CoreCard (NYSE:CCRD), as per the latest SEC filing.

What Happened: Disclosed in a Form 4 filing on Thursday with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, III, Board Member at CoreCard, executed a strategic derivative sale. This involved exercising stock options for 13,000 shares of CCRD, resulting in a transaction value of $99,860.

The Friday morning market activity shows CoreCard shares down by 0.0%, trading at $23.6. This implies a total value of $99,860 for III's 13,000 shares.

Delving into CoreCard's Background

CoreCard Corp is engaged in the business of providing technology solutions and processing services to the financial technology and services market. It designs, develops and markets a comprehensive suite of software solutions to program managers, accounts receivable businesses, financial institutions, retailers and processors to manage their credit and debit cards, prepaid cards, private label cards, fleet cards, buy now pay later programs, loyalty programs and accounts receivable and loan transactions. The CoreCard software platform and modules include CoreENGINE, CoreISSUE, CoreFRAUD, CoreCOLLECT, CoreAPP, CoreMONEY and CoreACQUIRE. Its customers are located in the U.S, European Union and the Middle East of which key revenue is derived from the U.S.

A Deep Dive into CoreCard's Financials

Revenue Growth: CoreCard's revenue growth over a period of 3 months has been noteworthy. As of 30 June, 2025, the company achieved a revenue growth rate of approximately 27.52%. This indicates a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company stands out with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Information Technology sector.

Analyzing Profitability Metrics:

Gross Margin: The company shows a low gross margin of 45.23% , suggesting potential challenges in cost control and profitability compared to its peers.

Earnings per Share (EPS): CoreCard's EPS is significantly higher than the industry average. The company demonstrates a robust bottom-line performance with a current EPS of 0.25.

Debt Management: CoreCard's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average. With a ratio of 0.06, the company relies less on debt financing, maintaining a healthier balance between debt and equity, which can be viewed positively by investors.

Valuation Analysis:

Price to Earnings (P/E) Ratio: The P/E ratio of 23.84 is lower than the industry average, implying a discounted valuation for CoreCard's stock.

Price to Sales (P/S) Ratio: The Price to Sales ratio is 2.95 , which is lower than the industry average. This suggests a possible undervaluation based on sales performance.

EV/EBITDA Analysis (Enterprise Value to its Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation & Amortization): Indicated by a lower-than-industry-average EV/EBITDA ratio of 11.43, the company suggests a potential undervaluation, which might be advantageous for value-focused investors.

Market Capitalization Analysis: Reflecting a smaller scale, the company's market capitalization is positioned below industry averages. This could be attributed to factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Understanding the Significance of Insider Transactions

While insider transactions provide valuable information, they should be part of a broader analysis in making investment decisions.

In the context of legal matters, the term "insider" refers to any officer, director, or beneficial owner holding more than ten percent of a company's equity securities, as outlined by Section 12 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. This includes executives in the c-suite and significant hedge funds. Such insiders are obligated to report their transactions through a Form 4 filing, which must be completed within two business days of the transaction.

Pointing towards optimism, a company insider's new purchase signals their positive anticipation for the stock to rise.

Despite insider sells not always signaling a bearish sentiment, they can be driven by various factors.

Important Transaction Codes

Taking a closer look at transactions, investors often prioritize those unfolding in the open market, meticulously cataloged in Table I of the Form 4 filing. A P in Box 3 denotes a purchase, while S signifies a sale. Transaction code C denotes the conversion of an option, and transaction code A signifies a grant, award, or other acquisition of securities from the company.

