Major Decision: Philip Moise Exercises Options, Realizing $158K At CoreCard

A substantial insider activity was disclosed on October 30, as Moise, Board Member at CoreCard (NYSE:CCRD), reported the exercise of a large sell of company stock options.

What Happened: Moise, Board Member at CoreCard, made a strategic move by exercising stock options for 16,000 shares of CCRD as detailed in a Form 4 filing on Thursday with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. The transaction value amounted to $158,920.

The latest update on Friday morning shows CoreCard shares down by 0.42%, trading at $23.5. At this price, Moise's 16,000 shares are worth $158,920.

About CoreCard

CoreCard Corp is engaged in the business of providing technology solutions and processing services to the financial technology and services market. It designs, develops and markets a comprehensive suite of software solutions to program managers, accounts receivable businesses, financial institutions, retailers and processors to manage their credit and debit cards, prepaid cards, private label cards, fleet cards, buy now pay later programs, loyalty programs and accounts receivable and loan transactions. The CoreCard software platform and modules include CoreENGINE, CoreISSUE, CoreFRAUD, CoreCOLLECT, CoreAPP, CoreMONEY and CoreACQUIRE. Its customers are located in the U.S, European Union and the Middle East of which key revenue is derived from the U.S.

Financial Milestones: CoreCard's Journey

Revenue Growth: CoreCard's remarkable performance in 3 months is evident. As of 30 June, 2025, the company achieved an impressive revenue growth rate of 27.52%. This signifies a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company surpassed expectations with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Information Technology sector.

Evaluating Earnings Performance:

Gross Margin: The company faces challenges with a low gross margin of 45.23% , suggesting potential difficulties in cost control and profitability compared to its peers.

Earnings per Share (EPS): CoreCard's EPS is significantly higher than the industry average. The company demonstrates a robust bottom-line performance with a current EPS of 0.25.

Debt Management: CoreCard's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average at 0.06, reflecting a lower dependency on debt financing and a more conservative financial approach.

Evaluating Valuation:

Price to Earnings (P/E) Ratio: With a lower-than-average P/E ratio of 23.84 , the stock indicates an attractive valuation, potentially presenting a buying opportunity.

Price to Sales (P/S) Ratio: The Price to Sales ratio is 2.95 , which is lower than the industry average. This suggests a possible undervaluation based on sales performance.

EV/EBITDA Analysis (Enterprise Value to its Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation & Amortization): With an EV/EBITDA ratio lower than industry benchmarks at 11.43, CoreCard presents an attractive value opportunity.

Market Capitalization Analysis: Positioned below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization faces constraints in size. This could be influenced by factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Now trade stocks online commission free with Charles Schwab, a trusted and complete investment firm.

The Impact of Insider Transactions on Investments

Insider transactions shouldn't be used primarily to make an investing decision, however, they can be an important factor for an investor to consider.

In the realm of legality, an "insider" is defined as any officer, director, or beneficial owner holding more than ten percent of a company's equity securities under Section 12 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. This includes executives in the c-suite and major hedge funds. These insiders are required to disclose their transactions through a Form 4 filing, to be submitted within two business days of the transaction.

Notably, when a company insider makes a new purchase, it is considered an indicator of their positive expectations for the stock.

Conversely, insider sells may not necessarily signal a bearish stance on the stock and can be motivated by various factors.

Breaking Down the Significance of Transaction Codes

Investors prefer focusing on transactions that take place in the open market, indicated in Table I of the Form 4 filing. A P in Box 3 indicates a purchase, while S indicates a sale. Transaction code C indicates the conversion of an option, and transaction code A indicates grant, award or other acquisition of securities from the company.

Check Out The Full List Of CoreCard's Insider Trades.

Insider Buying Alert: Profit from C-Suite Moves

Benzinga Edge reveals every insider trade in real-time. Don't miss the next big stock move driven by insider confidence. Unlock this ultimate sentiment indicator now. Click here for access.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.