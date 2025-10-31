In the dynamic and fiercely competitive business environment, conducting a thorough analysis of companies is crucial for investors and industry enthusiasts. In this article, we will perform an extensive industry comparison, evaluating NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) in relation to its major competitors in the Semiconductors & Semiconductor Equipment industry. By closely examining crucial financial metrics, market position, and growth prospects, we aim to offer valuable insights for investors and shed light on company's performance within the industry.

NVIDIA Background

Nvidia is a leading developer of graphics processing units. Traditionally, GPUs were used to enhance the experience on computing platforms, most notably in gaming applications on PCs. GPU use cases have since emerged as important semiconductors used in artificial intelligence to run large language models. Nvidia not only offers AI GPUs, but also a software platform, Cuda, used for AI model development and training. Nvidia is also expanding its data center networking solutions, helping to tie GPUs together to handle complex workloads.

Company P/E P/B P/S ROE EBITDA (in billions) Gross Profit (in billions) Revenue Growth NVIDIA Corp 57.80 49.33 30.28 28.72% $31.94 $33.85 55.6% Broadcom Inc 96.53 24.26 30.39 5.8% $8.29 $10.7 22.03% Advanced Micro Devices Inc 152.60 6.93 14.05 1.48% $0.72 $3.06 31.71% Micron Technology Inc 29.51 4.64 6.74 6.1% $5.9 $5.05 46.0% Qualcomm Inc 17.11 7.03 4.58 9.71% $3.52 $5.76 10.35% Intel Corp 1338.67 1.80 3.30 3.98% $0.47 $3.54 6.17% ARM Holdings PLC 250.68 25.01 42.73 1.88% $0.17 $1.02 12.14% Texas Instruments Inc 29.24 8.77 8.51 8.21% $2.24 $2.72 14.24% Analog Devices Inc 59.26 3.36 11.17 1.5% $1.33 $1.79 24.57% Monolithic Power Systems Inc 27.90 14.60 19.68 4.01% $0.18 $0.37 30.97% NXP Semiconductors NV 25.51 5.17 4.37 6.43% $1.11 $1.79 -2.37% ASE Technology Holding Co Ltd 29.78 3.18 1.62 2.49% $26.99 $25.69 7.5% Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd 231.42 36.89 51.65 8.67% $0.07 $0.15 273.57% First Solar Inc 19.96 2.93 5.78 4.09% $0.49 $0.5 8.58% STMicroelectronics NV 42.16 1.22 1.93 1.33% $0.64 $1.06 -1.97% ON Semiconductor Corp 48.43 2.62 3.37 2.13% $0.38 $0.55 -15.36% United Microelectronics Corp 13.62 1.60 2.41 4.29% $30.07 $17.62 -2.25% Skyworks Solutions Inc 31.54 2.08 3.12 1.81% $0.23 $0.4 6.57% Rambus Inc 51.29 9 17.27 3.84% $0.08 $0.14 22.68% Average 138.62 8.95 12.93 4.32% $4.6 $4.55 27.51%

After thoroughly examining NVIDIA, the following trends can be inferred:

The stock's Price to Earnings ratio of 57.8 is lower than the industry average by 0.42x , suggesting potential value in the eyes of market participants.

The elevated Price to Book ratio of 49.33 relative to the industry average by 5.51x suggests company might be overvalued based on its book value.

With a relatively high Price to Sales ratio of 30.28 , which is 2.34x the industry average, the stock might be considered overvalued based on sales performance.

With a Return on Equity (ROE) of 28.72% that is 24.4% above the industry average, it appears that the company exhibits efficient use of equity to generate profits.

With higher Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation, and Amortization (EBITDA) of $31.94 Billion , which is 6.94x above the industry average, the company demonstrates stronger profitability and robust cash flow generation.

The company has higher gross profit of $33.85 Billion , which indicates 7.44x above the industry average, indicating stronger profitability and higher earnings from its core operations.

The company's revenue growth of 55.6% is notably higher compared to the industry average of 27.51%, showcasing exceptional sales performance and strong demand for its products or services.

Debt To Equity Ratio

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio is a key indicator of a company's financial health and its reliance on debt financing.

Considering the debt-to-equity ratio in industry comparisons allows for a concise evaluation of a company's financial health and risk profile, aiding in informed decision-making.

When assessing NVIDIA against its top 4 peers using the Debt-to-Equity ratio, the following comparisons can be made:

NVIDIA is in a relatively stronger financial position compared to its top 4 peers, as evidenced by its lower debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11 .

This implies that the company relies less on debt financing and has a more favorable balance between debt and equity.

Key Takeaways

For NVIDIA, the PE ratio is low compared to peers, indicating potential undervaluation. The high PB and PS ratios suggest strong market sentiment and premium valuation. In terms of ROE, EBITDA, gross profit, and revenue growth, NVIDIA outperforms its industry peers, reflecting strong financial performance and growth prospects.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.